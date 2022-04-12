North Platte football coach Todd Rice taking head coaching job in Kansas to be closer to family

Todd Rice is moving on.

The North Platte High School football coach, who also teaches at the school, said on social media Tuesday he would be taking a similar position at Garden Plain High School in Garden Plain, Kansas.

Rice had led the Bulldogs to the Class A playoffs two years in a row. He finished 7-4 in 2021, what would be his final season with North Platte, falling 35-34 to Omaha North in a Class A playoff game. Rice also led North Platte to the playoffs in 2020, the first appearance for the Bulldogs since 2015.

“I can’t thank (the North Platte family) enough for your support these past four years,” Rice wrote in a Twitter message. “You have made my family’s experience in North Platte amazing.”

Rice thanked administration, staff, assistants, players, parents and the community in the message, saying that he was making the move to be closer to family in Kansas.

This was Todd Rice’s second stint as head football coach at North Platte High School. He also guided the Bulldogs from 2005 to 2008.

In other coaching news Tuesday, Brady Public Schools announced that Nathan Stienike would be taking over as head girls basketball coach for the Eagles. Stienike has led the St. Pat’s program for the past 19 seasons, but said at the end of the season he would be stepping down from the position to take a teaching position in Brady, where he lives.

Stienike guided the Irish to seven berths in the NSAA state tournament, each year from 2012 to 2015 and again during a three year stretch from 2017 to 2019. The Irish finished in third place in 2014.