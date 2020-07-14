North Platte gets shut out in first game against Hastings, falls short in the second

The North Platte FNBO Nationals held a 6-1 run going into the top of the seventh inning. Starting pitcher Tate Janas was cruising and he continued pitching in a bid for a complete game.
It was that inning Hastings figured Janas out. Hastings collected three singles, got two more walks and benefited from an error to put the score at 6-5, all with no outs.
Carter Johnson’s relief effort wasn’t enough, as Hastings took the lead on a walk and an RBI line out to centerfield. It went on to win the second game of a doubleheader 11-6 on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.
Hastings took the first game 7-0 off starting pitcher Jake Schroeder’s one-hit performance.
North Platte has a quick turn around when it plays Grand Island on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
Hastings 7, North Platte 0
Schroeder held a no-hitter until the fifth inning, when Janas ended the bid with a single to left field.
Schroeder’s dominant night anchored a 7-0 win for Hastings in the first game of the doubleheader. He went five complete innings, only giving up one hit, walking three batters and striking out four.
“I don’t think we quite raised to his level,” North Platte coach Andy Butler said. “Jake (Schroeder)’s a good pitcher, but we made him look even better tonight than what we had in the past.”
Schroeder’s pitching may have been a major story of the first game, but Hastings’ 16 hits were also important. From the first inning, they were smashing pitches and building up a solid lead.
Gabe Conant led off the game with a double to center field, and scored on Mike Boeve’s RBI single two batters later. North Platte had a chance in the bottom of the inning to get the run back with runners on first and second, but couldn’t get anything going.
Hastings, meanwhile, extended its lead with a big third inning. An error put Conant on base before Boeve doubled him in. Another double from Macrae Huyser scored two more runs, and an RBI single from Cambren Montague made it a 5-0 game.
Hastings added two more runs in the next two innings, one on a single and another on a groundout to set the score at 7-0. Aside from a few walks and Janas’ lone single, the Nationals couldn’t get any offense going against Schroeder.
Cole Wright got the start for North Platte and went 3.1 innings. He let up six runs (two earned) on eight hits. Tyler Tobey replaced him in the fourth inning and he also let up eight hits, but he kept Hastings to two runs.
“When we’re not hitting, we’re out there for a long time on defense,” Butler said. “It just adds up. It becomes disastrous very fast.”
Hastings 11, North Platte 6
North Platte struggled to record an out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hastings quickly climbed into the lead.
It took two pitching changes to get out of the inning, but Hastings came out of it with 10 runs to win the game 11-6. It was down by five runs heading into the final inning.
“(Tate Janas) threw his heart out,” Butler said. “It was great stuff. We just couldn’t finish.”
Hastings took another early lead off Boeve’s solo home run in the top of the first inning. The difference this time was North Platte answered back in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Butterfield roped a 2-RBI single to centerfield that scored Jaylan Ruffin and Cody Wright.
The Nationals added another run in the third inning when Wright scored on a fielder’s choice. Johnson extended the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single that scored Will Coe.
Gus Kreber led off the fifth inning with a triple and scored on a Butterfield ground out the next at-bat. Derrick Kuhlmann and Coe had back-to-back singles after that, and Kuhlmann made it a 6-1 game on a wild pitch.
It was a smooth sixth inning for both teams before the game entered the bottom of the seventh inning. Hastings walked five times, got hit by a pitch and had five hits (all of which were singles) in a 10-run inning.
Kreber led the team with two hits, and Butterfield had three RBIs. Janas gave up seven runs on eight hits before being pulled in the seventh inning. Johnson gave up four runs off one hit, and Wright got the last out while only allowing one hit.
“When we get going from the first inning, we play high quality baseball,” Butler said. “We just sometimes can’t get out of our own way and then it doesn’t go our way after that.”
