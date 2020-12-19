North Platte girls down Norfolk at NPCC

Orr’s second foul while trying to block a shot just three minutes into the game signaled a shift in gameflow for both teams. Hammond was forced to send Orr to the bench for the remainder of the first quarter, and adopted a more conservative approach on defense for much of the game.

Orr’s foul trouble helped the Panthers close North Platte’s lead, as Erin Schwanebeck made a basket and Agdaly Sanchez hit two free throws to pull Norfolk within three points at 7-4.

“We had a good flow going the first three minutes of the first quarter, then she got her second foul and we had to adjust a little bit,” Hammond said. “That’s part of the game. I thought we did a good job playing the way we needed to. She did a good job adjusting too.”

The Bulldogs did just enough to keep the Panthers at arm’s length to begin the second quarter. The teams traded baskets early, but North Platte’s Kylie Harvey scored on a putback and later on a shot in the paint, and Haneborg scored three on a layup and a foul to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-11.

Sanchez picked up three points at the end of the second, and Schwanebeck added a free throw to make it a 21-15 game at halftime.