North Platte girls down Norfolk at NPCC

Abby Orr received a pass on the right side of the court, just in front of the North Platte bench, and let the ball fly.
The Bulldogs bench watched with anticipation, and as the ball swished through the net, they celebrated as the third quarter came to a close and Orr trotted to her teammates. The North Platte girls held a 29-19 lead, and Orr’s shot solidified the Bulldogs’ momentum for the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs hovered around a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, defeating Norfolk 35-26 on Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium at North Platte Community College.
“That was a really big shot for us,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “We don’t have a ton of set plays, but we run a few and we executed that one really well. Abby stepped into it and nailed that one.
“That was a big point because they had made a little bit of a run and that pushed us back out I think to 10 or 11 at that point,” Hammond added. “We were able to hold it at that range the rest of the way.”
North Platte blitzed the Panthers early. Orr dropped a shot in the paint before Gracie Haneborg hit a 3. Norfolk’s Hailey Kleinschmit responded with a pair of free throws, but Haneborg got the points back with a shot on the inside, giving the Bulldogs a 7-2 lead. The senior guard finished the game with a team-high 10 points.
Orr’s second foul while trying to block a shot just three minutes into the game signaled a shift in gameflow for both teams. Hammond was forced to send Orr to the bench for the remainder of the first quarter, and adopted a more conservative approach on defense for much of the game.
Orr’s foul trouble helped the Panthers close North Platte’s lead, as Erin Schwanebeck made a basket and Agdaly Sanchez hit two free throws to pull Norfolk within three points at 7-4.
“We had a good flow going the first three minutes of the first quarter, then she got her second foul and we had to adjust a little bit,” Hammond said. “That’s part of the game. I thought we did a good job playing the way we needed to. She did a good job adjusting too.”
The Bulldogs did just enough to keep the Panthers at arm’s length to begin the second quarter. The teams traded baskets early, but North Platte’s Kylie Harvey scored on a putback and later on a shot in the paint, and Haneborg scored three on a layup and a foul to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-11.
Sanchez picked up three points at the end of the second, and Schwanebeck added a free throw to make it a 21-15 game at halftime.
Norfolk cut into North Platte’s lead to start the second half after Chelsea Strom and Schwanebeck baskets put the Panthers down by one score.
For the rest of the quarter, both teams struggled to get points. North Platte’s Carly Purdy, who finished with eight, found the basket off a pass from Haneborg. She later stole the ball and made an easy layup to put her team up 26-19, setting up Orr for her 3-pointer at the end of the quarter.
The Bulldogs held Norfolk to just five points in the fourth quarter, while only scoring six themselves. Tahjzha Botts hit a deep 2, Orr added two more to her nine-point effort and Haneborg dropped two free throws to help the Bulldogs pull away for the win.
“We played incredibly hard,” Hammond said. “I thought the effort we played with was great. We didn’t necessarily score the way we normally do. We missed a lot of shots we normally make. But we had to dig in pretty good there defensively and play hard when we didn’t have necessarily the same energy we usually do.”
The North Platte boys team lost a close 73-70 contest to Norfolk on Saturday at North Platte High School.
