North Platte girls fall to Elkhorn South

“One of the things that we challenged Abby with was being more aggressive (in net) and she was today,” Kaminski said. “She had 21 saves and they weren’t just ones that came right to her. She was diving and reaching and being real active.”

Kirk broke a scoreless tie 8 minutes, 5 seconds into the game and Gleckler then converted on an opportunity about two-and-a-half minutes later.

Orr got her hands on a high shot by Kirk but could not contain the ball which fell in front of the Bulldogs goal and Gleckler put it into the open net.

North Platte cut the lead in half about four-and-half minutes later. Haneborg scored on a direct kick from about 20 yards out — an attempt that Storm keeper Makenna Miller was able to get a piece of but could not stop.

The Bulldogs nearly tied the game with just under five minutes left in the half but Miller, a sophomore playing in only her second varsity game, was able to tip a shot just over the crossbar.

Nelson gave South a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute and then added her second goal of the game with 9:10 left in regulation.