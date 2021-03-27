North Platte girls fall to Elkhorn South

The Bulldogs had their chances against Elkhorn South on Saturday afternoon at Bauer Field.
A shot hit the crossbar, another was tipped over the top of the goal on a desperation save attempt. There were also shots, one-on-one opportunities with South’s goalkeeper and pass attempts that just failed to connect or go the Bulldogs way against the Storm throughout the afternoon.
In the end, the North Platte girls soccer team managed just one goal off a Gracie Haneborg direct kick in a 4-1 loss to Elkhorn South — a program that won the Class B state title in 2019.
“There’s a reason why those guys are the defending state champions,” Bulldogs coach Sarah Kaminski said. “They’re a very skilled team. It’s hard for our kids to see now but playing a team like (South) only makes you better. It’s hard to say when you had a 4-1 loss but it’s probably the best game that we’ve played all season.
“It’s a loss but it’s one where we gave ourselves opportunities,” Kaminski said of her team that travels to Scottsbluff on Monday. “If you finish three of those (opportunities) that we had, then you have a tied game. I think we are doing good things but we just have to keep pushing forward with what we are doing. We have a really young group of girls out there.”
Bulldogs keeper Abby Orr had 21 saves as North Platte, which reached the Class B state semifinals in 2019, fell to 2-4 overall. Elkhorn South midfielder Grace Nelson scored both of the only goals of the second half. Ruby Kirk and Addy Gleckler both had a goal and an assist in the first half for the Storm (3-2).
“One of the things that we challenged Abby with was being more aggressive (in net) and she was today,” Kaminski said. “She had 21 saves and they weren’t just ones that came right to her. She was diving and reaching and being real active.”
Kirk broke a scoreless tie 8 minutes, 5 seconds into the game and Gleckler then converted on an opportunity about two-and-a-half minutes later.
Orr got her hands on a high shot by Kirk but could not contain the ball which fell in front of the Bulldogs goal and Gleckler put it into the open net.
North Platte cut the lead in half about four-and-half minutes later. Haneborg scored on a direct kick from about 20 yards out — an attempt that Storm keeper Makenna Miller was able to get a piece of but could not stop.
The Bulldogs nearly tied the game with just under five minutes left in the half but Miller, a sophomore playing in only her second varsity game, was able to tip a shot just over the crossbar.
Nelson gave South a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute and then added her second goal of the game with 9:10 left in regulation.
“We had struggled in our first three games (of the year) to put the ball in the back of the net but today I felt that we were able to find our groove and get it done,” South coach Lindsay Aliano said. “We made some changes as far as our lineup goes and our gameplan was to possess the ball and try and score when the opportunity was right instead of forcing it.”