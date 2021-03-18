North Platte girls fall to Lincoln Southeast in season opener

Haneborg almost notched one midway through the first half on a free kick, but Hogg saved it at the last second at the top right corner of the goal.

“And I know for the girls, that’s a frustrating thing,” Kaminski said. “But for us as coaches, the first stretch out of the game … I can remember years and years where we were lucky to maybe get one or two shots off on Southeast, and these guys got a whole bunch of shots off. We’re giving ourselves opportunities and you got to start somewhere.”

The Knights put a lot of pressure on North Platte goalie Abby Orr and the Bulldog defense early, and that led to goals with 20:13 and 18:25 left in the first to take a controlling 2-0 lead.

Lincoln Southeast’s final goal came with roughly 40 seconds left when a ball got loose in front of the net.

“We weren’t keeping our formation compact. We were creating holes in the middle,” Kaminski said. “And the girls, like I said, came back, and we controlled the ball way more in the second half than we did in the first half.”

Haneborg and forward/midfielder Clancy Brown took a few shots in the second half that went wide or high, and Haneborg just missed a teammate attacking the goal on a crosser several times late.