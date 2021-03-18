North Platte girls fall to Lincoln Southeast in season opener

The North Platte girls soccer team took the field at Madison Middle School on Thursday for the first time since COVID-19 shut down its 2020 season.
Coach Sarah Kaminski said before the season started that the Bulldogs’ first opponent, Lincoln Southeast, would be a tough matchup due in part to its possession game.
“We weren’t taking away their lanes,” Kaminski said. “We were kind of defending space, we weren’t defending bodies. The other thing we were doing was we weren’t possessing the ball. We did a much better job of that second half.”
A quick two-goal stretch over the course of nearly two minutes sealed the game for Lincoln Southeast, as the Knights defeated North Platte 3-1 in North Platte.
“The prime way to come out of this is with a win, but we have three returning varsity players at all,” Kaminski said. “We knew that the start of the season was going to be a work in progress, and I was amazed by these girls and where they came from the start of the game to the end of the game.”
Forward/midfielder Gracie Haneborg notched North Platte’s only goal of the day off a chipper a few feet from the top of the goalie box with 2:42 left in the game.
She, along with a few of her teammates, had chances to put some more goals on the board throughout the game, but the shots either went wide or high, or Lincoln Southeast goalie Samaya Hogg made a great save.
Haneborg almost notched one midway through the first half on a free kick, but Hogg saved it at the last second at the top right corner of the goal.
“And I know for the girls, that’s a frustrating thing,” Kaminski said. “But for us as coaches, the first stretch out of the game … I can remember years and years where we were lucky to maybe get one or two shots off on Southeast, and these guys got a whole bunch of shots off. We’re giving ourselves opportunities and you got to start somewhere.”
The Knights put a lot of pressure on North Platte goalie Abby Orr and the Bulldog defense early, and that led to goals with 20:13 and 18:25 left in the first to take a controlling 2-0 lead.
Lincoln Southeast’s final goal came with roughly 40 seconds left when a ball got loose in front of the net.
“We weren’t keeping our formation compact. We were creating holes in the middle,” Kaminski said. “And the girls, like I said, came back, and we controlled the ball way more in the second half than we did in the first half.”
Haneborg and forward/midfielder Clancy Brown took a few shots in the second half that went wide or high, and Haneborg just missed a teammate attacking the goal on a crosser several times late.
What it comes down to, though, is North Platte got to play in a soccer game that kicked off the spring season, something that couldn’t happen last year. Kaminski said it was fun to see it happen.
“It was amazing,” Kaminski said. “That was one of things we talked about at the start of the game is ‘First of all, you need to have fun. And second, you need to be thankful and feel blessed that we’re out here. It’s a beautiful day and we’re on our home field.’
“These girls are really competitive, so coming out with a loss isn’t what they want, but as a coach, I can see the good things that they did,” Kaminski added. “Every day at practice, we talk about getting better each time we’re out there. They got better from the start of the game to the end of the game.”