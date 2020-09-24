North Platte girls golf team defeats Gothenburg

“It was a chance to compete against a team that has been shooting very well,” Foster said. “It was to see how we match up going into our conference and our district (meets).”

She added the course presented some lessons for her team as well.

“I know some of (the players) struggled with the trees today,” Foster said. “We don’t have the (amount of) trees at Wild Horse (Golf Club) where we practice. It gave us good practice because we play at Grand Island (for the Class C district meet) and there are a lot of trees there. This gave us a good look at what we need to practice on.”

The Bulldogs host both the GNAC meet next Friday and a Class A-1 district meet Oct. 5-6. North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said the comfort on playing both tournaments at the team’s home at Lake Maloney Golf Course.

“It’s not like basketball where the courts are the same size and the baskets are the same height,” Orcutt said. “The holes are in different locations and there are a lot more variables in golf. Then its also nice to be able to sleep in your own bed.”

Lashley said the Bulldogs are a focused group with the postseason approaching.