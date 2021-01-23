North Platte girls knock off Class B No. 1 York; Bulldog boys win big

The Dukes got to within 52-51 with about 45 seconds left before Brown hit the clutch free throws.

“We did start slow and that is a credit to North Platte,” York coach Scott Lamberty said. “Their (defensive) pressure is awesome ... and it kind of got us out of sync until we settled down. We had a little better execution (offensively) in the second half but the biggest thing is that we went to more set plays.”

Boys

The Bulldogs scored 16 of the final 23 points over the final 5:45 of regulation after the Dukes had closed to within four of the lead.

“We talked about that yesterday in the second half about playing good fundamentals on defense,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “It’s about switching, being active and having great communication and being in position for each other. They did that toward the end of the game and closed it out.”

Johnston’s outburst came after he had 33 points in a win over McCook on Friday. Junior Ryan Kaminski and senior Will Coe added 17 and 15 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs (6-9) won their second straight game and their fourth over the past five matchups.