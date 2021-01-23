North Platte girls knock off Class B No. 1 York; Bulldog boys win big

North Platte was not included among the teams that make up the latest girls prep basketball state rankings which was released this week.
But the Bulldogs showed on Saturday afternoon that they have the ability to play with — and beat — programs that are on that list.
Senior Gracie Haneborg and freshman Clancy Brown scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs pulled off a 54-51 win over a York team that entered the week ranked No. 1 in Class B.
In the boys game, sophomore River Johnston scored a game-high 31 points and was one of three players in double figures as North Platte completed the sweep with a 71-57 victory.
“That was a good one for us — especially in this stretch,” Bulldogs girls coach Tyson Hammond said. “We just got done with five games in seven days, and for us to play with the energy and enthusiasm that we did today, it was pretty great.
“We still have a lot of big games left,” Hammond said. “We talk about it a lot that at this point, it doesn’t matter who it is in front of us. We have to come out and try to put the hammer down and do what we have to do to be good. We’ve got some good teams coming down the stretch and our goal beyond that is to get ready for districts.”
Brown scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers as the Bulldogs held off a fast-closing Dukes squad.
Brown also hit a pair of free throws with 28.1 seconds left that gave North Platte a three-point cushion.
“Both (Brown and Haneborg) played very well,” Hammond said. “Gracie is an aggressive player and when she is attacking (the basket) we are really good. Clancy just keeps getting better. She is a freshman and been building off one game to the next and she played a great one.”
York (13-2) missed a pair of attempts at a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds and lost for the second time in three games.
The Bulldogs (10-5) won their sixth straight game and seventh over the past eight matchups.
North Platte came out with energy, led by 10 after the opening quarter and scored 22 of the first 30 points of the game.
“I thought we did a great job of speeding the game up,” Hammond said. “That was our goal (coming in) to speed it up and not let (York) get comfortable because they execute what they do really well. When you let them get in-and-out of the things they like, you saw in the second half what can happen. They hit some shots.”
The Dukes hit five of their eight 3-pointers for the game in the second half — four of which in a 21-point third quarter — to get back into the game.
York tied the game 49-49 with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation, but Carly Purdy hit a free throw shortly afterward to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.
The Dukes got to within 52-51 with about 45 seconds left before Brown hit the clutch free throws.
“We did start slow and that is a credit to North Platte,” York coach Scott Lamberty said. “Their (defensive) pressure is awesome ... and it kind of got us out of sync until we settled down. We had a little better execution (offensively) in the second half but the biggest thing is that we went to more set plays.”
Boys
The Bulldogs scored 16 of the final 23 points over the final 5:45 of regulation after the Dukes had closed to within four of the lead.
“We talked about that yesterday in the second half about playing good fundamentals on defense,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “It’s about switching, being active and having great communication and being in position for each other. They did that toward the end of the game and closed it out.”
Johnston’s outburst came after he had 33 points in a win over McCook on Friday. Junior Ryan Kaminski and senior Will Coe added 17 and 15 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs (6-9) won their second straight game and their fourth over the past five matchups.
“At the beginning of the season, a lot of teams were keying on” Johnston, Kaminski said. “He saw those defenses and has done a lot of learning. We haven’t had Luke Zimbelman the last two games ... and we need guys like River to step up. He’s definitely answered the bell and is getting others involved, too.”
Johnson and Cole combined to score 14 of the Bulldogs’ 19 points in the fourth quarter. Cole hit 3-pointers on consecutive North Platte possessions after the Dukes (3-12), who trailed by 15 points early in the third quarter, had closed to within 55-51 with just under six minutes left.
“He’s a streaky shooter,” Johnston said of Cole. “He can really light it up from the arc if you leave him open. Tonight was one of those days where he lit it up. We definitely needed him today.”
The Bulldogs led 36-25 at the break and extended their lead 15 points just two minutes into the second half.
York responded with a 20-9 run over the next eight minutes before the Bulldogs were able to pull away again.
Matt Haggadone led three players in double figures with 12 points. Jake Erwin and Bryson Benjamin both added 10 points.
“They hit some timely shots and made a run,” Kaminski said. “It’s nice when (an opponent) makes a run, to be able to settle down and respond. We did that today.”
Boys
York (57)
Matt Haggadone 12, Garrett Ivey 2, Jake Erwin 10, Bryson Benjamin 10, Ryan Seevers 3, Chase Collingham 6, Barrett Olson 10, Austin Phinney 4.
North Platte (71)
Will Cole 15, River Johnston 31, Ryan Kaminski 17, Carter Kelley 2, Kade Mohr 6.
Girls
York (51)
Masa Scheierman 16, Destiny Shepherd 11, Maddie Portwine 20, Meaghan Rowe 3, Mattie Pohl 1.
North Platte (54)
Clancy Brown 20, Gracie Haneborg 21, Tahjzha Botts 3, Carly Purdy 4, Abby Orr 6.