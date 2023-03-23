Briley Haneborg scored the lone goal of the game as the North Platte girls soccer team defeated Kearney 1-0 on Thursday in the season opener at Bauer Field in North Platte.

Winnie Haneborg found Briley Haneborg on a corner kick early in the second half after the ball barely flew over the goalkeeper's head.

Briley Haneborg found the ball amid the confusion and scored to put the Bulldogs ahead.

“It was a great corner kick, it was an awesome corner kick,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “We were just hungry for the goal. I laugh because I saw a lot of ponytails flying in the goal, and I actually didn’t even see who got it in. It was a team effort, so it was great.”

Natalie Sexson earned the shutout, making a few crucial saves in the second half to help preserve the 1-0 lead. She saved a shot nearly three minutes after North Platte’s goal to deny Kearney’s response.

“Natalie’s probably one of the hardest workers that we have,” Kaminski said. “Her attitude is fabulous. Any time she’s out there, she’s a great team player, and man, she sure came with a great game today. She had at least three phenomenal saves where they should have had a goal.”

Both teams played nearly even all game, and both had their chances to score early. Briley Haneborg had two fast-break opportunities early to grab a goal, but the chance was broken up both times.

Kearney and North Platte also had some corner kick opportunities in the first half that were saved by the goalkeepers.

Kearney had a free kick outside the box near the end of the half that went wide right.

“They were working to build our attack and figuring out where we needed to be,” Kaminski said. “Whenever we play here, the field is so big. The ball runs a little quicker, and we had to kind of adjust what we were doing. We were trying to send way too many through balls to the girls up front, and that obviously was not the game plan that we wanted, and we adjusted a little bit trying to find feet more in the second half.”

BOYS

Kearney 3, North Platte 0

The North Platte boys soccer team lost their season-opening game to Kearney 3-0 on Thursday in North Platte.

Fisher Bonk and Lucas Crittenden scored for Kearney, while a third goal game on a North Platte own goal.

“We had no idea how it was going to go,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said. “We knew what we wanted to do and wanted as far as our identity, and except for the first five minutes of each half, it looked like we were accomplishing what we were trying to do.”

Kearney controlled the ball and the pace for most of the game, but the Bearcats couldn’t get the ball in the net after Bonk scored the first goal nine minutes into the game.

Kearney had a few shots hit off the goalpost, and North Platte goalkeeper Brody Sheets made a few saves to limit the damage to just one in the first half.

North Platte’s Breckin Torrez had a few opportunities to score, including one where he was just beaten to the ball by the Kearney goalkeeper in the first half and another where the Kearney goalkeeper made a save on a fast break in the second half.

That same fastbreak saw North Platte get two more shots off in about five seconds, but the ball was saved or blocked both times.

“We didn’t get as many opportunities on goal,” Whitney said. “We had one really good one in the second half that I thought most games would be a goal, but for it being our first time out against a top team, I’m very proud of our guys.”

Kearney scored its second goal when the ball ricocheted off a defender’s head as he tried passing the ball to Sheets, but the ball went into the goal instead.

Crittenden scored the final goal with 16:04 left in the game to cap the score at 3-0.

“Against Kearney, we know that they’re going to have a lot of the ball, and they’re going to be having guys flying forward from the flanks and through the middle and try to put crosses up in front of our goal,” Whitney said. “You have to be patient about being in the right spots, defending well and taking opportunities when they present themselves.”