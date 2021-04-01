North Platte girls shut out Lexington, boys go down 5-1

The Bulldogs are heading into the weekend on the strength of a second consecutive solid defensive performance.
Abby Orr stopped three shots as the North Platte girls soccer team dominated possession time in a 5-0 win over Lexington on Thursday afternoon at Madison Middle School.
North Platte also shut out Scottsbluff on Monday.
“Our defense is getting better and better — not only defending, but calling for the ball and providing support for the people in front of them,” Bulldogs coach Sarah Kaminski said. “I think they are gaining confidence, and with confidence, brings a better game each time.”
In the boys game, Lexington took control of the game with a trio of goals near the end of the first half on the way to a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Both North Platte teams travel to Norfolk on Saturday for a tournament.
Gracie Haneborg and Clancy Brown both scored twice to lead the Bulldogs girls team, and Haneborg added two assists.
Haneborg scored the lone goal of the first half in the 20th minute with a high shot over Minutemen keeper Alyssa Winter.
North Platte erupted for four goals in the second half with the wind at their backs. The Bulldogs controlled possession time and Winter finished with 15 saves.
“We changed up a few things as to where we needed to be when our teammates had the ball and we played a much better second half,” Kaminski said. “In the second half we were more patient in building toward the goal instead of just trying to send balls in or take shots from way out wide.
It was the Bulldogs’ second straight win after losses to Kearney and Elkhorn South last week in which North Platte was outscored by a combined margin of 7-1.
“We have played all caliber of teams and I love playing opponents like Elkhorn South because they help us see what we need to do better,” Kaminski said. “The girls out here are up for a challenge and willing to learn from whatever (opponent) we have in front of us.”
Lexington 5, North Platte 1
The Minutemen scored three goals in a span of 1 minute and 39 seconds near the end of the first half to break open what had been a scoreless tie.
Ernesto Vargas scored twice in the span — the first coming off a feed from Diego Martinez in the 37th minute. Ezequiel Lucas made it 2-0 a minute later and Vargas added his second goal of the first half shortly after that.
“We just let up for a few minutes at the end of the first half and they made us pay,” Bulldogs coach Danny Whitney said. “They are a team that will capitalize on mistakes. We didn’t make huge mistakes, we just made enough small mistakes that allowed them to score.
“We talk about effort plus responsibility and when you drop off in either of those, that’s when the other team has space and room (on the field),” Whitney said. “That’s what we gave them.”
The Bulldogs scored in the 48th minute to cut Lexington’s lead to 3-1 after an emotional halftime huddle on the Bulldogs sideline. Collin Manzano headed in a corner kick from Jaylan Ruffin.
“It’s a new corner kick that we implemented a few days ago that (the players) were pretty excited about,” Whitney said. “Of course that’s how we score a goal, so we will be looking to run that play again moving forward.
“It is an emotional game and nobody likes to give up goals,” Whitney said. “But we had squad at halftime that was tuned in, ready to fix some things and ready to come out and play another 40 minutes.”
Lexington’s Yoskar Galvan answered just over a minute later, and Harold Pineda scored with about 14½ minutes left in regulation.
Whitney said Lexington has all the aspects a team needs to succeed.
“That’s why they’re top in the state, regardless of class,” he said.