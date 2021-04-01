North Platte girls shut out Lexington, boys go down 5-1

“We changed up a few things as to where we needed to be when our teammates had the ball and we played a much better second half,” Kaminski said. “In the second half we were more patient in building toward the goal instead of just trying to send balls in or take shots from way out wide.

It was the Bulldogs’ second straight win after losses to Kearney and Elkhorn South last week in which North Platte was outscored by a combined margin of 7-1.

“We have played all caliber of teams and I love playing opponents like Elkhorn South because they help us see what we need to do better,” Kaminski said. “The girls out here are up for a challenge and willing to learn from whatever (opponent) we have in front of us.”

Lexington 5, North Platte 1

The Minutemen scored three goals in a span of 1 minute and 39 seconds near the end of the first half to break open what had been a scoreless tie.

Ernesto Vargas scored twice in the span — the first coming off a feed from Diego Martinez in the 37th minute. Ezequiel Lucas made it 2-0 a minute later and Vargas added his second goal of the first half shortly after that.