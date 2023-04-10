Natalie Sexson made two saves in a shootout as the North Platte girls soccer team defeated Kearney Catholic 2-2 (3-0) on Monday in North Platte.

Emily Hansen, Lauren Horne and Winnie Haneborg each made their kicks to help the Bulldogs get the win.

“The shooting was fabulous, but I would say the highlight of that was Natalie’s saves,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “It’s usually a huge thing to see a keeper make one good save, but she was just on fire today, so I’m super, super proud of her. Proud of all of the girls.”

North Platte mostly controlled the pace of the match, but Kearney Catholic took the lead twice after Stars players broke through open holes in the North Platte defense.

Kearney Catholic’s first goal came with 25 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first half from Regan Potter.

North Platte had a handful of chances after that until Sydney Letourneau drew a free kick just outside the box. Emily Hansen took the kick and buried it to tie the game at 1-1 with 3:56 left in the half.

Kearney Catholic struck again nearly 11 minutes into the second half. This time, Hadley McGowen snuck one past Sexson to give the Stars a 2-1 lead.

Just like in the first half, North Platte answered with 9:47 left in regulation. Whitney Wehr kicked the ball from just outside the box, getting it through for her first career goal.

“She’s doing good things for us,” Kaminski said. “We’ve got a lot of girls out there that are really contributing, and it makes for a great team environment to be out at practice.”

North Platte applied pressure the rest of regulation and both periods of overtime, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get one in.

“They’re very resilient. They’re very gritty,” Kaminski said. “They’re very competitive minded, and I’m just excited they kept together as a group, pushing and going hard.”

Then came the shootout. The Bulldogs set the tone right away with a Hansen score and Sexson’s first diving save.

North Platte took a 2-0 shootout lead when Horne scored and Sexson made another diving save.

Briley Haneborg missed on the third kick, but Kearney Catholic’s shot ricocheted off the post to keep the score at 2-0.

This set Winnie Haneborg up for the match-winning kick, which bounced off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net for the win.

“One of the things I guess we can say about this group of girls is they go hard until the end,” Kaminski said. “They were just super, super aggressive on the field, and I liked that.”