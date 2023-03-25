The North Platte girls soccer team held Elkhorn South without a goal in the first half, but two quick Storm goals to start the second helped Elkhorn South to a 2-0 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday in North Platte.

“We didn’t come out with a win, but I thought we played one of the more composed and strategic games that we’ve ever played,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “In the first half, we did a great job of our center mids just taking away their passing options and their passing opportunities. We played composed. We were playing a smart game out here.”

Gabby Wagenfuhr scored three minutes into the second half, then Blu Keiper scored another goal from further out nearly three minutes later.

Elkhorn South held possession and dictated play for most of the game, and North Platte goalkeeper Natalie Sexson and the Bulldog defense fought off attack after attack in the first half.

This included a handful of corner kicks and multiple shots Sexson had to deflect.

“The defense played great, but that also started in the center of the field with those girls taking away a lot of the passing options,” Kaminski said. “Everybody was doing what they needed to. We pinched our wings just a little bit. Our forwards are working hard. These are competitive girls, and they want to get the win, but I’m hoping tomorrow when they wake up, they understand what a hard-fought game they played.”

North Platte had a chance to steal a goal with a late corner kick with about 6:30 left in the first half, but the try fell right to the Elkhorn South goalkeeper.

Wagenfuhr broke free in the second half for a one-on-one with Sexson for a goal with 36:57 left in the first half. Keiper later got a shot off a deflection on Sexson into the goal to put the Storm up 2-0.

North Platte had a couple runs late to try and get a goal, but the Elkhorn South defense proved to be too much to handle.

The Bulldogs head to Holdrege on Monday. The game starts at 6:15 p.m.

“They just came with some momentum at the very start of the second half and popped a couple goals in,” Kaminski said. “I really think this is a game that could have gone either way. I’m proud of our girls, of the effort that they gave today and the teamwork.”