North Platte girls tennis team hosts doubles invitational

The North Platte girls tennis team hosted a doubles invitational on Friday that kicked off its 2021 season. This was the first time since the 2019 season North Platte fielded a girls tennis team due the 2020 campaign’s cancelation because of COVID-19.

North Platte coach Danielle Blake said she was proud of her team’s performance, especially with the majority of the team competing in their first tennis meet.

“I was really excited how everybody played today,” Blake said. “I was a little unsure of some of our matchups that we put in together, but I think they really worked with each other and helped each other get through. With the wind today, it was a little hard for some of them to adjust, but I think as teams and individuals they did really well.”

Hershey took first with a group score of 56, followed by Gering in second with 42 and North Platte and Lexington in a tie for third with 37. Ogallala came in fifth and Scottsbluff finished sixth.

Hershey’s No. 1 doubles pair of Anna Berntson and Carly Sexson swept all five of their opponents at Memorial Park. The Panthers’ No. 2 duo of Brandy Body and Kayla McNeal also had a strong showing at Madison Middle School, winning four of their five matches.