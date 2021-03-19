North Platte girls tennis team hosts doubles invitational

The North Platte girls tennis team hosted a doubles invitational on Friday that kicked off its 2021 season. This was the first time since the 2019 season North Platte fielded a girls tennis team due the 2020 campaign’s cancelation because of COVID-19.
North Platte coach Danielle Blake said she was proud of her team’s performance, especially with the majority of the team competing in their first tennis meet.
“I was really excited how everybody played today,” Blake said. “I was a little unsure of some of our matchups that we put in together, but I think they really worked with each other and helped each other get through. With the wind today, it was a little hard for some of them to adjust, but I think as teams and individuals they did really well.”
Hershey took first with a group score of 56, followed by Gering in second with 42 and North Platte and Lexington in a tie for third with 37. Ogallala came in fifth and Scottsbluff finished sixth.
Hershey’s No. 1 doubles pair of Anna Berntson and Carly Sexson swept all five of their opponents at Memorial Park. The Panthers’ No. 2 duo of Brandy Body and Kayla McNeal also had a strong showing at Madison Middle School, winning four of their five matches.
For North Platte’s Jada-Mae Wheeler, who was partnered with Kinley Stine at Madison in a third-place effort, it was just fun to be competing again.
“It was really amazing,” Wheeler said. “I was so excited. I wasn’t even nervous, I was just so excited to be on the court again.
“I thought I was going to feel nervous, but I was just really pumped up to be able to play again,” she added.
The Lexington pair of Gracey Smith and Kayleigh Cetak swept their opponents in the No. 3 doubles at North Platte high school, and Hershey’s Kate Vaughn and Emma Smith won four out of five for a second place finish.
The Bulldogs led the final two doubles pairings at Cody Park. Courtney Coates and Torie Laubenstein won all five of their matches in the No. 4 doubles, and the team of Reagan Douglas, Kaylie Leibhart and Breanna Lundgreen did the same in the No. 5 doubles.
“We had a lot of girls who have never seen a meet before, so I think there were a lot of first-time jitters that they didn’t get out last year,” Blake said. “But they were all really excited to be out and represent who we are as a team today.”
Team results
1, Hershey, 56. 2, Gering, 42. T-3, North Platte, 37. T-3, Lexington, 37. 5, Ogallala, 32. 6, Scottsbluff, 21.
Doubles Results
No. 1 doubles
1, Anna Berntson and Carly Sexson, Hershey, 25. 2, Kristen Whaley and Paige Schneider, Gering, 20. 3, Jenna Curtis and Josie Coggin, Ogallala, 15. 4, Brianna Plaster and Sam Bowers, North Platte, 10. 5, Megan Bewley and Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff, 5. 6, Leilany Diaz and Victoria Perez, Lexington, 0.
No. 2 doubles
T-1, Brandy Body and Kayla McNeal, Hershey, 16. T-1, Marianna McDowell and Haley Hernandez, Lexington, 16. T-3, Aspyn Johnson and Kayle Morris, Gering, 12. T-3, Jada-Mae Wheeler and Kinley Stine, North Platte, 12. 5, Jaky Patino-Lara and Krisstana Perez, Scottsbluff, 4. 6, Ashley Glazebrock and Lauren Franklin, Ogallala, 0.
No. 3 doubles
1, Gracey Smith and Kayleigh Cetak, Lexington, 15. 2, Kate Vaughn and Emma Smith, Hershey, 12. 3, Tegan Brown and Jamie Krab, Ogallala, 9. 4, Camille Newman and Mia Swan, Gering, 6. 5, Haley Harveson and Abby Harveson, Scottsbluff 3. 6, Laurel Dailey and Gracie Risse, North Platte, 0.
No. 4 doubles
1, Courtney Coates and Torie Laubenstein, North Platte, 10. T-2, Liz Swanson and Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, 6. T-2, Allysa Mendoza and Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, 6. T-4, Hanna Walker and Alexis Thompson, Gering, 4. T-4, Keri Smith and Leslie Con, Lexington, 4. 6, Kristyn Wolley and Chloe McNeal, Hershey, 0.
No. 5 doubles
1, Reagan Douglas and Kaylie Leibhart (sub) Breanna Lundgreen, North Platte, 5. T-2, Haley Stransbery and Adrienna Quiroga (sub) Kandice Thompson, Hershey, 3. T-2, Lluvia Montalongo and Elizabeth, Scottsbluff, 3. T-4, Brooklyn Lul and Miriam Lemus, Lexington, 2. T-4, Rudi Anderson and Graci Marhenke (sub) Amelie Avalos, Ogallala, 2. 6, Jaylei Cervantes and Maddison Mumm, Gering, 0.