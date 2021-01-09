North Platte girls win close, boys fall against Kearney Catholic

Gracie Haneborg broke up a pass in the final seconds and North Platte held on to defeat Kearney Catholic at home 49-46 on Saturday in a game coach Tyson Hammond said wasn’t the team’s best.

“You gotta play well to win. You gotta play well to compete,” Hammond said. “Today wasn’t our best game, but we found enough ways to do things when we needed to, and we were tough enough to take care of things we had to do to find a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way.”

Tahjzha Botts’ early first-quarter ankle injury took the Bulldogs out of their game early, and hurt especially late when North Platte found itself in foul trouble.

“We kinda had groups of five out there that we don’t usually play with, that we don’t usually practice with even,” Hammond said. “We struggled a little bit to get organized, but sometimes games like that are as good for you as anything else.”

Botts’ injury forced bench players to step up, and Hammond said he was pleased with how Clancy Brown, who had eight points, performed. She played a big role in getting North Platte back in control of the game in the second quarter.