The North Platte High School Lady Bulldogs struggled through the first two quarters, but caught fire in the second half to pull out a 61-49 victory over Omaha Burke on Saturday at the Dawg House.

After falling behind by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Lady Bulldogs tightened up their defense and went on a run to cut the deficit to three at the end of the third quarter.

Then in the fourth, senior Emily Hansen poured in 11 points to spur the comeback.

“I don’t have words for it,” Hansen said. “To come back from being down at halftime. Out coach told us the two things we needed to take care of and we came out that second half and took care of it.”

Hansen finished with 16 points and sophomore Abby Kaminski followed that up with 15. Junior Macie Freeze scored 14 points to contribute to the win as well.

Hansen and Jaden Ouderkirk are the only seniors on the squad that finishes the regular season with a 5-17 record and heads into district play on Tuesday.

“It’s sad to see (the season) go,” Hansen said. “I’ve learned a lot this year. Our team is amazing. The connections are not like anything I’ve ever had before with this team.”

Hansen said she would miss her teammates a lot when the season comes to an end.

Head coach Tyson Hammond said the first half was a struggle, but he was pleased with the way the girls turned the game around after halftime.

“We didn’t do any of the things we wanted to in the first half,” Hammond said. “We weren’t patient on offense. We were trying to do everything on one pass.”

He said defensively the girls allowed the chaos to lead to reaching and not moving their feet.

“All the things that we try to be offensively and defensively, we just weren’t doing early on,” Hammond said. “The second half was a big change. We kind of caught our breath a little bit.”

At halftime, Hammond said they talked about taking care of the ball and looking to pass more and finding the open shooter.

“We don’t have to make 10 passes, but if we make three or four,” Hammond said, “we’re going to get wide open shots and if we get some screens and better movement, we’ll be OK.”

Hammond said the girls did an excellent job starting the third quarter and that momentum carried them to a nice victory.

Elkhorn defeats the Bulldogs 58-43

Despite not finding a rhythm early on, the Bulldogs hung with the Antlers through the first half.

Luke Howard of Elkhorn hit a layup at the end of the first quarter to give his team a one-point lead. The Antlers never trailed again as turnovers plagued the Bulldogs throughout the first half. At halftime, Elkhorn was up by seven, 32-25.

Then the bottom fell out and the Antlers extended their lead to 15 points three minutes into the third quarter. North Platte scored just one bucket during that stretch and managed 10 points, while Elkhorn ran off 18 points to take the wind out of the Bulldogs sails.

The fourth quarter was a little sloppy for both teams, but the Antlers played well enough to hold on for the win.

Bulldogs coach Matt Kaminski said he didn’t really have anything to say about the loss.

“We just struggled to find a rhythm, struggled to put the ball in the hole,” Kaminski said. “Then the energy goes down a little bit. We usually make an 8- to 10-point run here and there, but it just didn’t happen today.”

Four seniors on the team have been playing together since they were youngsters. Daniel Shea, Carter Kelley, River Johnson and Caleb Kinkaid first played together in the first or second grade.

“These teammates are really something special,” Shea said. “We’re a tight-knit group with great leadership and just a great group of friends.

Next up for the Bulldogs is district play and Kaminski said they would find out this week who they will play in the first game. North Platte finishes the regular season with a 14-8 record, while class B Elkhorn takes a 15-7 record into districts.

Individual Scoring

Girls

Burke: Najya O’Neal 26, Jalecia Williams 2, LaNasia Wilson 12, Mailey Malone 9.

North Platte: Abby Kaminski 15; Winnie Haneborg 6, Jaden Ouderkirk 3, Emily Hansen 16, Addison Uehling 1, Macie Freeze 14, Avery Zurn 6.

Boys

Elkhorn: Luke Howard 16, Colin Comstock 21, Cole Peterson 10, Audric Bermel 3 , Ethan Yungtum, 4, Nate Roberts 4.

North Platte: Carter Kelley 9, Caden Joneson 4, Daniel Shea 6, River Johnston 18, Jesse Mauch 2, Caleb Kinkaid 4.