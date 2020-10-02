North Platte golf, Baylee Steele win GNAC tournament at Lake Maloney

Baylee Steele could only watch as her putt on the 13th hole rolled around the side, trickled to the left and continued moving across the green until it reached the rough.
What should have been a slow roller that landed a couple feet from the hole didn’t stop moving. Even her second attempt had the same result, and Steele was in the same spot a stroke later. It wasn’t until her third try she got the ball positioned where it wouldn’t move, which set up an easy putt.
“It was where they put the pin today,” North Platte girls golf coach Jim Orcutt said on what made the 13th so tough. “Having the greens mowed freshly today and putting a pin there, it wasn’t anything other than you needed to be able to manage that hole by hitting it up to the level spot beyond the hole.
“If you weren’t able to do that, it’s going to come back down.”
The bad news was what should’ve been a par ended up being a triple bogey. The good news was most competitors struggled with the same hole, including some of the girls Steele was playing with.
“Sometimes you have breaks like that,” Steele said. “That’s a knowledge thing. I should’ve known to play that a little bit better. I had a couple of bad breaks where it came back down on me on way too many putts.”
Steele did enough elsewhere. She put on an early-round putting display to help her win the GNAC Girls Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Friday. She finished with a 73, a shot ahead of second-place finisher Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff and two strokes ahead of third-place finisher Madi Schlaepfer of Gering.
This is Steele’s final GNAC Tournament as she will be graduating in the spring.
“It’s a sentimental thing,” she said. “It feels really good. I’m part of a pretty awesome team, so I’m pretty blessed to be part of the team I am on.”
She also helped North Platte win with a team score of 316, 12 strokes better than Scottsbluff (328). The Bulldogs featured four of its golfers in the top 10.
“They did OK. That’s an OK score,” Orcutt said. “I think we can play a little better than that. We had a few mistakes here and there that … we put ourselves in some bad positions to score well on a hole or two. The pins were in tough places. Sometimes we didn’t manage those the best way we possibly could and lost our patience here and there.”
Steele, who played with Schlaepfer and Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley (fifth place with 77), carded the lowest score on the front nine with a 35. She said she felt like she putted well and it was good to see her get some of those shots to fall in.
The back nine proved to be much tougher thanks to holes like the 13th. Steele posted a 38, which wasn’t the lowest back-nine score. That belong to Krzyzanowski, who shot a 37 on each nine.
Karsen Morrison placed fourth after shooting a 38 and a 39, respectively. Maya Lashley started off with a 39 on the front, but a 42 on the back nine put her in sixth place with an 81. Abbie Jones rounded out North Platte’s top-10 finishers with an 85, good for seventh. Kaylee Carlson ended with a 93, which put her just outside the top 10 at 11th.
North Platte will be back at Lake Maloney on Monday and Tuesday when it hosts the Class A-1 golf district.
GNAC Golf
Team results
1, North Platte, 316. 2, Scottsbluff, 328. 3, McCook, 368. 4, Gering, 400. 5, Hastings, 436.
Individual results
(Top 10)
1, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 73. 2, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 74. 3, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75. 4T, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 77. 4T, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77. 5, Maya Lashley, North Platte, 81. 6, Abby Jones, 85. 7, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 88. 8T, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 89. 8T, Neilli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 89. 9, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 93. 10, Haley Holzfworth, Scottsbluff, 95.
Area results
North Platte — Baylee Steele, 73. Karsen Morrison, 77. Maya Lashley, 81. Abbie Jones, 85. Kaylee Carlson, 93
McCook — Joslyn Dwyer, 129. Chayse Friehe, 120. Jenessa Dwyer, 120. Sophie Williams, 128
