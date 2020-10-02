North Platte golf, Baylee Steele win GNAC tournament at Lake Maloney

This is Steele’s final GNAC Tournament as she will be graduating in the spring.

“It’s a sentimental thing,” she said. “It feels really good. I’m part of a pretty awesome team, so I’m pretty blessed to be part of the team I am on.”

She also helped North Platte win with a team score of 316, 12 strokes better than Scottsbluff (328). The Bulldogs featured four of its golfers in the top 10.

“They did OK. That’s an OK score,” Orcutt said. “I think we can play a little better than that. We had a few mistakes here and there that … we put ourselves in some bad positions to score well on a hole or two. The pins were in tough places. Sometimes we didn’t manage those the best way we possibly could and lost our patience here and there.”

Steele, who played with Schlaepfer and Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley (fifth place with 77), carded the lowest score on the front nine with a 35. She said she felt like she putted well and it was good to see her get some of those shots to fall in.

The back nine proved to be much tougher thanks to holes like the 13th. Steele posted a 38, which wasn’t the lowest back-nine score. That belong to Krzyzanowski, who shot a 37 on each nine.