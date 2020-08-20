North Platte girls golf coach Jim Orcutt felt that if his squad could shoot somewhere in the 150s for nine holes on Thursday, it would be a good start to the season.
The Bulldogs players then went out and met that goal.
Baylee Steele and Karsen Morrison both finished with even-par rounds of 36 and Maya Lashley shot 38. The trio led the five Bulldogs golfers to a team score of 152 in a dual meet win over Ogallala at Lake Maloney Golf Club.
Ogallala, a team which graduated four seniors from last year’s squad, finished with a team round of 247.
The two teams played the back nine holes of the course.
“It’s kind of hard to expect in this game, but it’s pleasant to see those three (top) scores,” Orcutt said of his team which has finished second in the Class A state tournament in each of the past two years. “I think they managed the course pretty well today.”
Lake Maloney might be the Bulldogs home course but that doesn’t mean they have mastered all the hazards of the layout yet. That was true along the edges of the fairways on Thursday
“In the fall, they have that tall native grass growing pretty high for us,” Steele said. “You for sure want to hit the ball straight and I had a couple instances where I didn’t do that today. I got stuck in there a couple times.”
Outside of that, she was happy with how the round went.
“I for sure have some work to do,” Steele said. “I didn’t give myself a ton of birdie opportunities but I’m happy with where my game is and looking forward to the next couple of weeks.
“You can always improve in this game and I think that’s what is frustrating but also a pretty cool part of the game,” she said. “You can always work on something.”
Orcutt felt the Bulldogs can make some improvements as a team overall heading into the next competition. “We need to work a little on our approach shots ... and just try to stay consistent in striking the ball,” Orcutt said. “Sometimes we raised up and hit it thin, or hit it a little thick or chunky.”
Ogallala coach Kim Mestl felt the meet was a chance for her players to get some early jitters out of the way. The team has three freshmen, one junior and a senior on the varsity squad.
Dani Nolde led Ogallala with a 47 and Jessica Folchert had a round of 50.
“We just wanted to get (a meet) under our belts and get the season started,” Mestl said. “We definitely need work on our chipping and putting. These greens out a little slower than what we are used to and we need to learn to adjust.”
NORTH PLATTE: (152) Baylee Steele 36, Karsen Morrison 36, Maya Lashley 38, Abbie Jones 42, Kaylee Carlson 48.
OGALLALA: (247) Dani Nolde 47, Jessica Folchert 50, Presley Nowak 71, Karlie Erp 79, Kaydence Gibson 86.
