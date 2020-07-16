North Platte, Grand Island split doubleheader

The FBNO Nationals were victimized by a late-rally in the second game Wednesday night that ruined a shot of a sweep of Grand Island.
The Nationals controlled Grand Island throughout the opening game en route to a 6-1 win, and led for the majority of the second as well.
But North Platte could not hold a one-run lead in the final inning as Grand Island rallied for a 7-6 win and a split.
Grand Island 7, North Platte 6
Grand Island rallied for two runs in its final at-bat to spoil the Nationals hope for a sweep.
Carson Cahoy had a RBI double to tie the game 6-6 and then scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice.
North Platte had the tying run on first base in the bottom of the inning Jayden Jurgensmier recorded the final two outs on flyballs to end the game.
North Platte chased Grand Island starter Rans Sanders early as the Nationals scored two runs in the first and tacked on four more runs in the second to build a 6-1 lead.
Carter Johnson and Jeremiah Seamann both had two hits to lead the Nationals, who managed five as a team overall.
Tate Janas had a team-high two RBI in the loss.
Grand Island scored four runs in the fourth to close to within 6-5.
Jurgensmier allowed just two hits over the final five innings to keep Grand Island in the game. He struck out six and walked three.
Nationals starter Will Coe allowed seven hits in five innings. All five runs he allowed were unearned due to three Nationals errors in the game.
Jaylan Ruffin pitched the final two innings for North Platte.
Braden Wenzl and Jay Gustafsonm batting first and second in the lineup, respectively, both went 3-for-4 to lead Grand Island.
North Platte 6, Grand Island 1
Derrick Kuhlmann went 2-for-3 and was one of two players to drive in two runs as the Nationals led from the start in the opener.
Tate Janas also had two RBI as North Platte scored three times in the first inning and never looked back.
That was more than enough support for starter Bryce Butterfield and Cody Wright, who combined to allow four hits in the win.
Butterfield carries a shutout into the fifth inning and struck out five and walked three on 74 total pitches.
Wright allowed just a hit and walk in two scoreless innings of relief.
Tyler Tobey had a RBI double as part of the Nationals’ three-run first inning and Jeremiah Seamann and Kuhlmann both had RBI singles in the frame.
Grand Island cut its deficit to two runs in the fifth but the Nationals answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Both Kuhlmann and Janas picked up RBI in the frame for the Nationals, who finished with eight hits.
Trevor Johnson took the loss for Grand Island. He allowed seven hits and six runs before being pulled in the fifth inning.
Rans Anders went 2-for-4 to lead Grand Island’s offense.
