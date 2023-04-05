Most people don’t realize that many of the fish in Nebraska waters were grown at a state fish hatchery. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission operates five fish production facilities across the state. These facilities allow the commission to supply fish for angling and conservation purposes. The hatcheries are located at North Platte, Calamus, Rock Creek, Valentine and Grove Trout.

Each year, millions of fish are stocked in Nebraska waters from one end of the state to the other, with dozens of different species that are stocked in hundreds of waterbodies. Fish are stocked to supplement populations that have high angler harvest, limited natural survival or low natural reproduction capacities. Fisheries management biologists conduct biological and angler surveys and work with production staff to determine fish stocking plans to ensure anglers in Nebraska have many opportunities to catch several different species of fish.

Biologists at the North Platte hatchery have had a busy spring as they collect eggs and milt from walleye, northern pike, muskie, sauger and other species to be raised at the hatchery.

Eggs and milt are expelled from female and male fish, combined and placed in glass jars where water is continually circulating around them. This keeps the eggs healthy. Hatchery staff monitor the eggs daily as they develop before hatching around 14 days later depending on fish species. The fry or newly hatched fish are only a few centimeters long. Some fry are stocked into lakes where the smaller the fish, the better the chance of their survival is. Other fry are held in tanks inside the hatchery where they grow to fingerlings, which is about an inch and a half to 2 inches long before they are released into Nebraska waters. Some of the fish raised will grow to larger sizes at the hatchery and will be released in the fall or a later date until they have reached a desired stocking length.

This spring, the North Platte hatchery will have over 50 million walleye, saugeye and tiger muskie eggs hatching. Other hatchery-raised fish are channel catfish, blue catfish, muskellunge, white bass, wipers, bluegill hybrids and yellow perch.

Anglers across the state will enjoy fishing at a variety of stocked reservoirs, city lakes, I-80 lakes and other bodies of water for years to come, thanks to fisheries biologists who spend countless hours netting, raising, studying and stocking fish. Next time you catch a fish, chances are you have a fisheries biologist to thank.

The Game and Parks fisheries division establishes fish stockings for each public waterbody across the state. To view the stocking reports, visit outdoornebraska.gov/fishsamplingreports/. The reports show what fish and fish sizes are in each lake along with water levels and the fishing outlook.

Youth firearm turkey season

This Saturday is the youth shotgun turkey season opener. If you love turkey hunting, consider taking a youth 15 or younger in the field this year. Permits are only $8 and there is no age limit to hunt turkeys in Nebraska.

Pass the long-standing tradition of turkey hunting on to a youth; it will teach them the love of nature and get them outside to learn all the great things they can experience.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters to always practice the four basic rules of firearm safety:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Always point the muzzle of your firearm in a safe direction.

Be sure of your target, what is in front of it and what is beyond it.

Keep your finger outside of the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

Spring turkey hunters should also practice these safety tips:

“Stalking” or “reaping” turkeys with a tail fan or strutting decoy is a popular hunting technique. Never shoot at movement; always positively identify your target. And check your surroundings for other hunters before picking up or moving your decoys.

If you encounter another turkey hunter, remain still and speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your presence. Never make movements to signify your presence.

When hunting turkeys in the timber, sit against a tree or stump wider than your shoulders and taller than your head.

Do not wear white, blue or red while turkey hunting, as these colors are displayed by male turkeys in the spring.

Carry decoys and any harvested birds in a bag when moving or packing in or out of your hunting spot. Wear a blaze orange cap and vest when you’re on the move to increase your visibility to other hunters.

Check yourself for ticks after a hunt, especially along waistbands and in hair. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and other hunting gear to help reduce tick exposure.

Nebraska’s spring turkey archery season opened March 25, and the spring shotgun season opens April 15. All spring turkey seasons close at sunset on May 31. Pick up a copy of the 2023 turkey hunting guide to read up on all the regulations this year.

Bighorn sheep lottery

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for one 2023 bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning April 17.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime. The permit is not transferable.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. April 17 and ends Aug. 4. Applications will be received at Game and Parks offices until 5 p.m. or, if applying at outdoornebraska.org, through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4.

The permit will be drawn Aug. 31, and the successful applicant will be notified.

The 2023 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 28 to Dec. 22.