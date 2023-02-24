LINCOLN — The North Platte High School swimming and diving team broke several state records while competing Friday at the NSAA State Championships in Lincoln.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Dana Sorenson, Nora Wehr, Sydney Hatch and Kadence Dowhower broke a school record with a time of 3 minutes 52.7 second, a mark previously set in 2021. The team finished in 16th place and will return Saturday for the consolation finals.

Sorenson also broke an individual school record with a 55.75 in the 100 freestyle. That broke Erin Wright's 2010 record. Sorenson finished 20th overall.

Sorenson also placed 23rd in the 50 freestyle.

Sorenson, Wehr, Hatch and Dowhower also finished 19th in the 200 freestyle relay.

On the boys side, several Bulldog swimmers will be competing in the consolation finals Saturday.

The 200 medley relay team of Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton and Luke Tegtmeier cut their time to 1:44.76, nearly two seconds better than their qualifying time. They finished in 15th place and will swim Saturday.

Schmid-Sutton qualified for the consolation finals individually with a 13th place in the 100 butterfly with a 53.67 second mark.

Schmid-Sutton and Leibhart also qualified for the consolation finals in the 100 freestyle. Schmid-Sutton finished 12th with a time of 55.09 and Leibhart finished 14th with a mark of 55.27.

