North Platte holds top passing team in check, but Lincoln East comes out on top

On North Platte’s next series, quarterback Caleb Tonkinson was stopped short of the first down on a sneak on fourth-and-2 at midfield. A fourth down pass interference penalty on North Platte kept East’s drive alive in the red zone, ultimately resulting in an 8-yard TD pass from Noah Walters to Cooper Erikson with 1:32 showing in the first quarter.

North Platte punter Jaylan Ruffin was forced to fall on a low snap at the Bulldog 34 midway through the second quarter, and East scored four plays later on a 7-yard run by Hunter Epp.

The Bulldogs were without leading rusher and star linebacker Cody Wright because of injury, but the visitors seemed to adjust without him as the game went on. North Platte took its first possession of the second half and drove from its own 11 to the East 11 before the Spartans stiffened and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs.

Another march in the fourth quarter got the Bulldogs as close as the Spartan 15. But on third-and-15 from the 20, East’s Noah Fisher hit quarterback Caleb Tonkinson as he was setting up the pass, Grant Springer picked up the fumble and returned it to the East 48.

North Platte got on the scoreboard later in the final period when Tonkinson found a wide-open Ruffin for a 49-yard TD pass with 2:26 left in the game.