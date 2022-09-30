North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside

Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte.

“I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”

Tilford picked up 37 yards on the previous play to set up his touchdown run.

Tilford and Brock Roblee each recorded touchdowns in the first quarter, with Tilford’s coming on a 58-yard run a minute and a half into the first quarter. Tilford also unofficially ran for 222 yards, and Roblee ran for 118.

“I don’t know how to feel to be honest,” Tilford said. “Nothing feels real yet, but I’m sure once we get to the locker room we’re going to turn up a little bit, but right now, everybody is just pretty excited.”

Teddy Rezac and Trevor Spady each caught a touchdown for Omaha Westside. Spady’s was a 7-yard reception in the endzone and Rezac’s was a 24-yard catch into the endzone.

“They’re going to make plays,” Altig said. “They have too good of a team. They have too many weapons to not make plays, so we talked about sticking to what we’re doing and playing junkyard Bulldog football. Being tough on offense. When they get their shots, you know what, we go on to the next play and get it again.”

The Warriors drove downfield in those final 19 seconds and had one last shot at winning the game when quarterback Anthony Rezac found an open receiver about five yards from the endzone, but the Warriors couldn’t score.

“They caught that ball, I don’t even know what yard-line it was, but I was like ‘Oh no,’” Altig said. “And then we rallied to it. It was a team effort, offense and defense.”

Both teams were stopped on their opening drives, but a punt out of bounds set North Platte up at the Westside 42-yard line. Roblee scored a few plays later on a four-yard run.

The Bulldogs forced another punt, then Tilford found an opening on a 58-yard touchdown run to put North Platte ahead 14-0.

North Platte forced another punt, but a fumble set Westside up on the 33-yard line, and the Warriors later scored on Spady’s 7-yard catch.

North Platte missed a field goal and Westside punted to end the first half.

Teddy Rezac tied the game on his 24-yard catch with 5:40 left in the third quarter. North Platte turned the ball over on downs, but Caden Joneson picked off Anthony Rezac as the Warriors were driving.

North Platte punted, and the Warriors kicked a go-ahead field goal with 4:04 left in the game.

Tilford picked 37 yards on a run to put the Bulldogs at the Westside 5, and he scored the game-winning touchdown on the next drive.

“We’re a strong team, and we’re ready to go,” Tilford said. “We’re on to next week. We’re out for everybody now.”