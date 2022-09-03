 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte knocks off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff

Caden Joneson hands the ball off to a North Platte running back in the Bulldogs' victory over Scottsbluff on Friday.

 Emanuel Casillas, Scottsbluff Star-Herald

Scottsbluff — North Platte is on the scoreboard.

Kolten Tilford made sure of it, capping a methodical final drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left in the game to top Class B, No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday.

Scottsbluff tied the game 14-14 on a 36-yard touchdown run by Braeden Stull with 7:26 to play.

However, North Platte took the ensuing kickoff to its own 28 yard line and methodically moved the ball down the field. The Bulldogs capped off the drive with the 9-yard run from Tilford with just eight clicks left in the game to take the 21-14 lead for good and pick up North Platte’s first win of the season.

Scottsbluff showed its power early in the contest, driving 80 yards down the field and capping the Bearcats first drive with a 5-yard run by Braeden Stull for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs responded with a long drive capped off with a 17-yard pass from sophomore Caden Joneson to Landon O’Brien to even the score at 7-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took their first lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Joneson to Tilford on a 4th and 19 in Bearcat territory with 1:35 left in the first half. That took the Bulldogs to the half with a 14-7 lead.

The Bulldogs stalled a key Bearcat drive at the 10 yard line after a turnover in the third quarter, to take the 14-7 lead to the fourth.

North Platte (1-2) opened its season with close losses to Papillion-La Vista South, 35-21, and Grand Island, 20-19 and now will have a week off before hosting Columbus on Sept. 16.

