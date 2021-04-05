North Platte, NPCC alum Ryan Phifer coaches Kansas high school team to state title

Ryan Phifer graduated from North Platte High School and played basketball for two years at North Platte Community College before transferring to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Now, nearly 23 years after his last game as a Husker, Phifer can add two lines to his already impressive resume: state champion and Coach of the Year.
The former Bulldog, who now coaches the Blue Valley North High School Mustangs in Overland Park, Kansas, led his team to a Kansas Class 6A championship win in March and earned 6A Coach of the Year honors as well.
“It really meant a lot. Really the season in general was one of the most challenging seasons I’ve ever had as a player and a coach,” Phifer said of the honor. “The way that the season was and how grinding it was and how exciting it was ... it meant a lot.”
Phifer spent eight years as an assistant coach at Lincoln Southeast High School upon graduating from UNL.
“I learned a lot, but it felt like it was time to look for a head coaching job,” he said. “We had great teams there, and the head coach there is a great friend of mine and a mentor to me. We were in the state tournament every year I was there, but we lost in the state finals three times. It prepared me to be a head coach.”
That led him to the Blue Valley North opening, and after visiting and seeing what the area had to offer, he submitted his application.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to stay here for too long or not,” Phifer said. “We love it here. (It’s) a good school and a good athletics school. Really fun to coach against some good coaches in our league and the Kansas City area.”
The team that eventually won a state title didn’t start out that way.
The Mustangs only won six games in each of Phifer’s first two seasons. They bumped that up to nine the following year, but the change really started when Blue Valley North reached the state tournament in his fourth year after finally securing a winning record.
He hasn’t had a losing record in the past 11 years.
“What I tried to implement was a lot of things in the summer time and work with the youth program and skill development with these kids,” he said.
Phifer said Blue Valley North has made the state tournament six times since, placing third a couple times, coming in fourth once, and finishing runner-up in 2014.
In the 2020 tournament, the Mustangs reached the semifinals before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. They returned four starters for the 2021 campaign, which culminated in a 67-59 win over Campus High School in the championship game.
“Winning a state title is a huge accomplishment, but being consistent every year and having a winning program,” Phifer said. “It’s been great. Our coaches, players and families (have bought in).”
Phifer added that COVID-19 changed the way Kansas did its basketball season, including preseason preparation.
“Things might have been different in Nebraska, but we were really shut down in the summer,” he said. “We couldn’t do more than be outside and do conditioning. They did a lot on their own.
“We had a couple times during the season where we had to pause days of practice cause we were waiting on (test) results,” he said.
Next season will be another test for Phifer, who said Blue Valley North will lose seven seniors and four starters. If all goes well and restrictions continue to ease up, Blue Valley North should return to somewhat normal preparations for the 2022 season during the offseason.
“Hopefully we’re back to normal,” he said. “Sounds like we’re going to be able to do our workout over the summer and our summer camp. This summer will be important.”