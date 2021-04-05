North Platte, NPCC alum Ryan Phifer coaches Kansas high school team to state title

Ryan Phifer graduated from North Platte High School and played basketball for two years at North Platte Community College before transferring to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Now, nearly 23 years after his last game as a Husker, Phifer can add two lines to his already impressive resume: state champion and Coach of the Year.

The former Bulldog, who now coaches the Blue Valley North High School Mustangs in Overland Park, Kansas, led his team to a Kansas Class 6A championship win in March and earned 6A Coach of the Year honors as well.

“It really meant a lot. Really the season in general was one of the most challenging seasons I’ve ever had as a player and a coach,” Phifer said of the honor. “The way that the season was and how grinding it was and how exciting it was ... it meant a lot.”

Phifer spent eight years as an assistant coach at Lincoln Southeast High School upon graduating from UNL.

“I learned a lot, but it felt like it was time to look for a head coaching job,” he said. “We had great teams there, and the head coach there is a great friend of mine and a mentor to me. We were in the state tournament every year I was there, but we lost in the state finals three times. It prepared me to be a head coach.”