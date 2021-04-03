North Platte Pickleball begins Community Wellness Challenge on Tuesday

North Platte Pickleball will begin its Community Wellness Challenge on Tuesday at the D&N Event Center. The challenge will take place every Tuesday through May from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone from ages 16 to 96 can come out and participate. The Wellness Challenge is included in the $20 North Platte Pickleball annual membership plus a $1 daily fee. All equipment and instruction is provided.

North Platte Pickleball is also getting ready for its inaugural Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament on June 24, 25 and 26.

Regular pickleball schedule and other details available at northplattepickleball.com. For more information, contact Barb Baldridge at 308-520-1613 or at barbbaldridge@gmail.com.