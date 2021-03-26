North Platte places second at home invitational at River’s Edge

North Platte golf coach Jim Orcutt knew his team would be a work in progress at the start of the season. After the Bulldogs’ first tournament of the year, a home invite at River’s Edge Golf Course in North Platte, he can see his team’s need for improvement.

“I think the big story of the day is its evident that players hadn’t been competing for a while,” Orcutt said. “I think a lot of these players from all these schools will definitely play more strongly as the season goes on. Inexperience reared its ugly head today.”

It wasn’t all bad for North Platte, though. Seniors Kasch Morrison and Blake Barner led the way with 81s in a tie for fourth overall as the Bulldogs finished second on the day behind McCook.

The Bison placed four of their golfers in the top eight, and Brady Esch and Payton Craw finished the day in first and second, respectively.

“We’re capable of shooting a much better score than this,” Orcutt said. “But like we said, it’s inexperience. We’ll do better.”

Barner had the strongest front nine of the North Platte squad, carding a team-low 39, but he slipped on the back nine with a 42.