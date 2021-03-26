North Platte places second at home invitational at River’s Edge

North Platte golf coach Jim Orcutt knew his team would be a work in progress at the start of the season. After the Bulldogs’ first tournament of the year, a home invite at River’s Edge Golf Course in North Platte, he can see his team’s need for improvement.
“I think the big story of the day is its evident that players hadn’t been competing for a while,” Orcutt said. “I think a lot of these players from all these schools will definitely play more strongly as the season goes on. Inexperience reared its ugly head today.”
It wasn’t all bad for North Platte, though. Seniors Kasch Morrison and Blake Barner led the way with 81s in a tie for fourth overall as the Bulldogs finished second on the day behind McCook.
The Bison placed four of their golfers in the top eight, and Brady Esch and Payton Craw finished the day in first and second, respectively.
“We’re capable of shooting a much better score than this,” Orcutt said. “But like we said, it’s inexperience. We’ll do better.”
Barner had the strongest front nine of the North Platte squad, carding a team-low 39, but he slipped on the back nine with a 42.
Morrison was the opposite. He posted a 42 on the first nine holes, but recovered on the back nine with a 39.
North Platte’s Casey Peterson placed in the top 20 after carding a 92. Danny Phillips was a stroke away from finishing in the top 20, scoring a 95. The Bulldogs’ other two golfers, Jesse Mauch and Kaden Cooper, carded 99 and 101, respectively.
“Blake Barner had a good front nine,” Orcutt said. “Started to get a little quick toward the back. Kasch (Morrison) didn’t have the best ball-striking day today, but he gritted it out and finished fairly strong on the back nine. He came back a little bit.
“I intend to communicate with them tonight or tomorrow and talk about the things they felt and what I saw they could do better,” Orcutt added.
Ogallala also had an impressive showing at River’s Edge, finishing third overall and placing three in the top 12. Corbin Murphy and Luke Hiltibrand tied for ninth with an 86, and Caleb Castillo finished in a tie for 11th with an 87.
As for other Telegraph area schools at the North Platte Invite, Broken Bow finished fourth, Gothenburg came in fifth and Lexington placed 10th.
Blake Denson led the way for Broken Bow in a tie for 11th. His teammates Nathan Reynolds (15th, 89) and Austin Harvey (18th, 90) also placed in the top 20.
Gothenburg’s Jake Scherer came in 13th and Sam Aden placed 20th.
“I just want to thank the folks at River’s Edge for getting the course ready this early in the season and getting it to a playable condition,” Orcutt said. “They do a good job here and they do a good job of supporting us and the area schools.”
Team Results
1, McCook, 323. 2, North Platte, 349. 3, Ogallala, 361. 4, Broken Bow, 368. 5, Gothenburg, 382. 6, Hastings, 387. 7, Sidney, 399. 8, Valentine, 419. 9, Gering, 426. 10, Lexington, 453.
Individual results
(top 20)
1, Brady Esch, McCook, 78. 2, Payton Craw, McCook, 79. 3, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 80. T4(4), Kasch Morrison, North Platte, 81. T4(5), Blake Barner, North Platte, 81. T4(6), Hunter Hansen, McCook, 81. 7, Ryan O’Kief, Valentine, 84. 8, Mason Michaelis, McCook, 85. T9(9), Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 86. T9(10), Luke Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 86. T11(11), Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 87. T11(12), Blake Denson, Broken Bow, 87. 13, Jake Scherer, Gothenburg, 88. 14, Dalton Wiese, Gering, 88. 15, Nathan Reynolds, Broken Bow, 89. 16, John Beyer, Sidney, 89. 17, Jarrod Beamon, Gering, 90. 18, Austin Harvey, Broken Bow, 90. 19, Casey Peterson, North Platte, 92. 20, Sam Aden, Gothenburg, 94.