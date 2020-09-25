North Platte rushes for 547 yards en route to 56-14 win, 4-0 record

LINCOLN — North Platte didn’t have much for passing statistics, going 0-for-3 through the air.

When you rush for 547 yards, the aerial attack tends to lose some significance.

Jaylan Ruffin racked up 125 yards on just six carries and scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns and teammate Cody Wright added 112 yards on 15 attempts and scored two third quarter TDs to lead the Bulldogs to a 56-14 win over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field Friday afternoon.

“We just stayed with what we do well and put it on our offensive line with their physicality,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said after his team improved to 4-0. “To come out and score on several consecutive possessions in both halves were big for us.”

The Bulldogs found success around right end in the first quarter as Ruffin, a halfback, scored on touchdown runs of 25 and 31 yards on option pitches going that direction on their first two possessions. They made it 21-0 on the final play of the opening period on an 89-yard run around right end by Kaden Foot, part of a 261-yard rushing first half for North Platte.

“We really got synced up and those guys threw some great blocks on the edge to spring those big runs,” Rice said. “If you give Jaylan room on the end, he’s capable of making big plays.”