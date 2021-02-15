North Platte sends 13 wrestlers to state tourney

North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall said at the beginning of the season he believed his team could be one of the best in the state regardless of class.
After the Bulldogs’ district tournament performance on Saturday in the A-3 District in Fremont, it’s hard to argue against him.
Thirteen North Platte wrestlers qualified for the state tournament in Omaha starting on Wednesday, a massive boost from the five who qualified last season.
“I think this past weekend, we kind of proved we’re one of the better teams in the state,” Hall said.
Jaylan Ruffin, one of those wrestlers who qualified, said it’s a testament to how hard everyone has been working.
“It’s huge,” he said. “My last two years, we only took five, I think … We’ve all been working hard for it. We don’t give up. We always say it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Ruffin is a four-time state qualifier and came close to winning the state title last season when he reached the championship round, but he got pinned by Grand Island’s Blake Cushing.
This year, he hopes to get a different outcome.
“I kinda know already what I’m going to see,” Ruffin said. “Now I really get to get into the swing of things. It’s my last year to get a state title.”
He’s not the only Bulldog with a history of success at the state tournament. Gavyn Brauer (182-pound division) and Darian Diaz (138-pound division) are the only two wrestlers on North Platte to have won a state title before.
Diaz did it in 2019 in the 126-pound weight class, but he was eliminated in the semifinals last season. Brauer placed fourth in 2019 in the Class B 170-pound class. He won it a year later at 182 pounds when North Platte made the jump into Class A.
Both will have a chance to wrestle in their final state tournament for a chance to become a two-time state champion.
“They’re really just working their butts off,” Ruffin said of Diaz and Brauer. “Gayvn knows what it takes, he did it last year. Darian is just more athletic than everyone. Gavyn beats us in the strength category, but we’re pretty athletic.”
“I think all three of them have a shot at winning a state championship,” Hall said. “It’s a matter of them having the right mindset throughout the state tournament and having the right attitude.”
Vincent Genatone joined the team over the summer after moving to North Platte from Casper, Wyoming. A state medalist last season, Genatone is going up against unfamiliar competition, but so far he has picked up some big victories, like his first-place finish at the A-3 District in the 195-pound division.
“I just have to wrestle every match like it’s my last,” Genatone said. “I can’t underestimate anybody.”
The Bulldogs also have some other wrestlers looking to make it the semifinals and championship rounds on Thursday this year. Brock Little, alongside the four mentioned above, also claimed first at the 126-pound class. Ryan Fox placed second at 145.
Other state qualifiers for the Bulldogs include Kole Weigel (106), Jace Kennel (113), Ethan Jackson (120), Cash Arensdorf (160), Luke Rathjen (170), Peyton Dimmitt (220) and Matthew Musselman (285).
Having 13 of its 14 wrestlers qualify for state also puts the Bulldogs in solid contention for the team title, something Hall said is the final goal.
“I think a team title for the wrestling team would be the final goal throughout the entre season,” Hall said. “The team has done a lot of great things this year. To win a state championship would be the ultimate goal. The icing on the cake, I guess.”