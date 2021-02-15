North Platte sends 13 wrestlers to state tourney

He’s not the only Bulldog with a history of success at the state tournament. Gavyn Brauer (182-pound division) and Darian Diaz (138-pound division) are the only two wrestlers on North Platte to have won a state title before.

Diaz did it in 2019 in the 126-pound weight class, but he was eliminated in the semifinals last season. Brauer placed fourth in 2019 in the Class B 170-pound class. He won it a year later at 182 pounds when North Platte made the jump into Class A.

Both will have a chance to wrestle in their final state tournament for a chance to become a two-time state champion.

“They’re really just working their butts off,” Ruffin said of Diaz and Brauer. “Gayvn knows what it takes, he did it last year. Darian is just more athletic than everyone. Gavyn beats us in the strength category, but we’re pretty athletic.”

“I think all three of them have a shot at winning a state championship,” Hall said. “It’s a matter of them having the right mindset throughout the state tournament and having the right attitude.”