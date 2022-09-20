North Platte softball commits five errors but holds off McCook to extend streak

It wasn’t the prettiest win but the Bulldogs will take it.

North Platte survived five errors to edge McCook 4-2 in a prep softball game Tuesday night. Tatum Montelongo recorded the final two outs to get the save for Skylar Bedlan as the Bulldogs (21-9) won their seventh straight game and ninth in the past 10.

“You saw the errors,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner said. “That’s not being ready and prepared mentally (for the game), and that’s on me as a coach. We’ll work to get better at it.

“We gotta just keep finding a way (to win) and that’s what we’ll talk about (as a team),” Barner said. “We’re still trying to fight for a home district spot and that should really motivate us. That’s a big difference for us, whether we’re playing here or in Lincoln or Omaha (for the postseason).”

Lauren Horne went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for North Platte. Sienna McEntire also doubled in two runs as part of a three-run third inning as the Bulldogs overcame a first-inning one-run deficit. Horne then added a RBI single in the third inning

Danika Havlicek went 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead the Bison (7-13), who stranded nine runners in the game.

“We were right there,” Bison coach Jason Cochran said. “We just needed one more hit or maybe one more call but that’s the game ... and games like this help make us better.”

The Bison have lost six games this year by two runs of fewer, three of which came in extra innings.

“It just comes down to finishing,” Cochran said. “When we get it, we can be giant killers when it really counts — when the (playoffs) starts.”

The Bison threatened in the second inning with two runners on and one out but courtesy runner Roslyn Wiemers broke for home on a bunt and got caught in a rundown for the second out of the inning.

“Our small game has been huge for us (offensively) this year,” Cochran said. “We’ve been dragging and pushing (bunts) really well. (The play) was a read and unfortunately it didn’t turn out our way. We just have to be a little more safe with that (baserunning) aggressiveness I guess.”

Bedlan also got out of a jam in the fifth inning, getting two groundouts with runners at second and third and one out.

“Skylar’s pitching really well,” Barner said. “She’s pitching to contact and letting her defense do the work. We’ve just got to come prepared to work as a defense knowing that’s what she’s doing. She’s trusting us behind her and expecting us to make the plays.”

Bedlan allowed three hits and an unearned run through the first six innings despite the Bison having at least one runner on base in four of those frames. Three of the first four McCook runners reached in the seventh, which includes Havlicek’s RBI single.

Montelongo got Kennedy Walter to pop out to third for the second out, and after the Bison baserunners moved to second and third, she got Paige Bortner to ground out.

McCook’s Briley Morgan pitched a complete game and held the Bulldogs to four hits, two of which came in both the second and third innings.

“(McCook) does a great job of pitching corners and not giving you anything easy to hit,” Barner said. “They just find a way to keep things floating around. You’re not sure what (pitch) is coming. McCook has always done a good job with that