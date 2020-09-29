North Platte softball defeats Cozad at home

She said that same confidence is there for no matter who might be pitching for the Bulldogs.

“It is amazing that we have four great pitchers who can come in (to the game) whenever,” Montelongo said. “If one of is hurt, we have another pitcher ready (to go).”

Gothenburg (10-18) has battled both injuries and illness throughout the year and had just 13 players in uniform against the Bulldogs.

Still the Swedes managed to bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the seventh inning before Freeze got a groundout and strikeout to end the game.

“We have been playing better lately and our pitching has been awesome,” Dea said. “We have played a ton of games the last week-and-a-half which might explain why our bodies are wearing down a bit, but (pitcher) Hannah (Devlin) has been great (in that span).

“When you’ve got good pitching and you catch the ball most of the time behind her, we’ve got a chance. We’ve just been talking about how we scrape together a few runs to give her some support.”

The Bulldogs (23-8) did just enough offensively against Devlin.

Ellie Hanson singled home two runs in the first inning, and Sydney Barner drove home a pair of runs as well.