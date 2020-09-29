North Platte softball defeats Cozad at home

The North Platte softball team has one of its deepest pitching staffs in recent memory and the Bulldogs demonstrated it on Tuesday night.
Micheala Wright pitched two innings, Tatum Montelongo took the circle for the next four and Josie Freeze closed out a 4-1 win over Gothenburg at the Dowhower Softball Complex.
“Kylee Tilford warmed up too,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “We were going to go four deep but Gothenburg stayed right there (in the game) and Tatum was rolling so I kind of stayed with her.
“There are days where we might go four deep thought and that’s not a luxury I usually have at the varsity level,” Barner said. “That’s really nice. You can never have enough pitching in baseball or softball.”
Gothenburg was held to four hits against the Bulldogs trio.
“Each of them had a slightly different speed and that kept us off balance,” Gothenburg coach Luke Dea said. “Right when you think you are timing one of them up, they bring in someone else.”
Montelongo had eight strikeouts in four shutout innings of work.
“I was very confident in my defense behind me,” Montelongo said. “I was confident in knowing whatever I threw if (Gothenburg) hit it, (the defense) had my back.”
She said that same confidence is there for no matter who might be pitching for the Bulldogs.
“It is amazing that we have four great pitchers who can come in (to the game) whenever,” Montelongo said. “If one of is hurt, we have another pitcher ready (to go).”
Gothenburg (10-18) has battled both injuries and illness throughout the year and had just 13 players in uniform against the Bulldogs.
Still the Swedes managed to bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the seventh inning before Freeze got a groundout and strikeout to end the game.
“We have been playing better lately and our pitching has been awesome,” Dea said. “We have played a ton of games the last week-and-a-half which might explain why our bodies are wearing down a bit, but (pitcher) Hannah (Devlin) has been great (in that span).
“When you’ve got good pitching and you catch the ball most of the time behind her, we’ve got a chance. We’ve just been talking about how we scrape together a few runs to give her some support.”
The Bulldogs (23-8) did just enough offensively against Devlin.
Ellie Hanson singled home two runs in the first inning, and Sydney Barner drove home a pair of runs as well.
Barner had a RBI single in the second inning after the Swedes Hayley Slack singled home a run in the top half of the inning.
Barner then led off the Bulldogs fifth with a solo home run to straightaway center.
“Syd does a good job in the leadoff spot and she has been a solid bat all year,” Coach Barner said. “We are just hoping she keeps it rolling.”
The Bulldogs have been rolling through the schedule and are second in wild-card points with three games left in the regular season. The Bulldogs have a shot at hosting a Class A district tournament. There also is two wild-card spots for the state tournament this year as well.
“You always want to go into the postseason on a roll,” Barner said. “This year it is really important for us to keep that up. We usually are not in this position this late in the year and we want to enjoy the perks of being there.”
