North Platte softball player Abby Orr signs with UT-Chattanooga; volleyball player Neff signs with UNK

“Overall, it is a really competitive and successful programs, so that is why I was pretty excited to go there.

“There was definitely a lot of different levels (of NCAA divisions) that I was looking at,” Neff said, “but overall UNK was just kind of that meeting in the middle and just the best option for me.”

Neff averaged 9.6 assists per set this Fall as the Bulldogs posted a 21-12 mark and fell to Elkhorn South — the eventual state champions — in an Class A opening-round state tournament matchup on Nov. 4.

“It has definitely been an emotional last week just knowing it was the last time I am going to put on the Bulldogs jersey and play with those girls,” Neff said. “I wouldn’t trade anything for it. I feel every single year I have played has been so different and I have got so many experiences out of it. It’s just been great.”

She could have an opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Lopers program.

“With college sports it’s kind of hard to know but their starting setter right now is a senior,” Neff said. “Going in as a freshman, that spot will definitely be open so I just have to make sure to go in there and work really hard and then I have a pretty good chance of seeing the court during the season.“