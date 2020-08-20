North Platte softball routs Adams Central, Gering in openers

North Platte walked away with a pair of dominant wins Thursday in a doubleheader to open the season.
The Bulldogs beat Adams Central and Gering by a combined 18-1, with strong performances at the plate from Abby Orr, Sydney Barner, Aspen Nelson and Emily Winkler. On the mound, they held their opponents to just four hits.
North Platte plays another doubleheader Monday on the road against Norris and Beatrice.
Adams Central 1, North Platte 10
A 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning was the only time Adams Central led North Platte in the Bulldogs’ season opener. Once North Platte started finding an offensive rhythm, there was no stopping it.
Tahjzah Botts and Abby Orr hit home runs and the Bulldogs put up 10 unanswered runs to beat Adams Central 10-1 at the Dowhower Softball Complex.
“I think you’re going to see that a lot this season,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said of the home runs. “It just depends on how teams pitch to us. There’s potential in one through six. I’ll tell you right now, one through six can put it out of here and nobody will be surprised.”
Kylee Tilford pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and limiting Adams Central to a run. That lone run came after an error on a throw to first base that kept the inning alive. A single and a passed ball allowed that runner to score.
“That was her first game varsity,” Barner said of Tilford. “There were a little bit of nerves then and there. (She) settled in nicely.”
The game changed right after that. Tatum Montelongo lined a single to left field, and was immediately brought in by Botts’ home run to give North Platte the 2-1 lead.
Sydney Barner reached first on a walk in the third inning, and scored on a few passed balls. Orr’s solo shot over the left-center field wall made it a 4-1 game.
Emily Winkler doubled in the fourth inning with two outs and scored on a Barner triple. Barner would score on an RBI double by Aspen Nelson that gave the Bulldogs a 6-1 lead.
The fifth inning followed a similar pattern. North Platte loaded the bases on three consecutive walks, setting the stage for Shelby Yoshida’s two-RBI single. Winkler did the same two batters later, lifting North Platte to a 10-1 lead as the umpires called for time and ended the game.
“It’s like a typical first game,” Barner said. “You get in there, you got to settle in and get in the box. You got to figure out what’s going on.”
North Platte 8, Gering 0
Jeff Barner remembered being in situations over the past two or three seasons where his team had won the first game of a doubleheader, but had to battle against whoever the Bulldogs were playing in the second.
He was talking about that with another coach as North Platte’s second game continued. Only this time, there was no need to battle from behind or fight to stay ahead in a close contest.
All the momentum from North Platte’s earlier game carried over into the one against Gering, as the Bulldogs dominated in an 8-0 win.
“I was really excited that we came out, we were locked in, we worked really hard and didn’t take anything for granted,” Barner said. “I hope that’s a really good trend for this year because that will really carry us far.”
While North Platte had plenty of offense, Gering had little. Gering had one hit, a single by Jessica Brown in the leadoff spot, and the Bulldogs reached base just two more times on walks.
Barner led North Platte with three hits and two runs. Lauren Horne and Orr each collected two hits, and Orr reached base two more times on walks.
Barner led things off in the top of the first with a double and later came around to score. Orr and Botts walked, but didn’t make it past second base. North Platte piled on three more runs in the second inning off singles from Horne, Nelson and Orr.
Barner roped a triple to left field and later made it a 5-0 game when she came around to score. Ellie Hanson singled to start the fifth inning and Winkler walked. Horne and Barner had back-to-back singles, Nelson reached on an error and Orr reached on another single to end the game at 8-0.
“We start making some plays on defense and it helps you when you’re up to bat,” Barner said. “All of it feeds it. Hopefully we keep building on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.