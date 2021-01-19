North Platte splits against Grand Island Northwest

Tuesday’s games for both North Platte prep basketball squads were decided by a single possession.
The results were different, however.
The Bulldogs girls held off a late charge by Grand Island Northwest for a 42-41 victory in the opener.
A clutch 3-pointer by Northwest’s Riley Anderson with 35.6 seconds left gave the Vikings the lead for good for a 55-52 win over North Platte in the boys game.
Both Bulldogs teams travel to McCook on Friday.
The North Platte girls led by 11 points with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation after a 3-pointer by Clancy Brown.
The Vikings then went on a 11-1 run and closed to within 40-39 with 11.2 seconds left.
Bulldogs’ senior Gracie Haneborg was then fouled and hit both free-throw attempts before Northwest hit a putback at the buzzer.
“Give (Northwest) a little credit there,” Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond said. “They did a good job of staying aggressive and we didn’t do a good job of staying aggressive.
“We got to that 11-point lead and all of a sudden we got kind of loose,” Hammond said. “We just kind of looked like it was over.”
Carly Purdy had a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs (8-5), who won their fourth straight game and seventh in the past nine matchups.
Haneborg and Brown added 10 and eight points, respectively.
Shanae Suttles led Northwest with 12 points and Claire Caspersen added 10 for the Vikings, who fell to 6-9.
“We still struggled offensively — that’s pretty obvious,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said, “but I’m really happy with how we defended. Let’s be honest, we were playing a good Class A team that has a group of players who have been together for a long time. They flat-out have some stud athletes.”
Hammond was pleased with his team’s defensive effort as well. The Bulldogs held Northwest to about 28 points through roughly 29 minutes of play.
“They made some (3-pointers) near the end, and then were able to get the ball inside for some layups,” Hammond said. “We just didn’t go after them (down the stretch) like we had to.”
Boys
Anderson hit a 3-pointer from the left corner about 20 seconds after the Bulldogs’ Riley Johnston hit two free throws to give his team a 51-50 lead just inside the final minute.
“It was a big shot,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “Riley is a gamer. He caught two game-winning passes in football.
“He missed a (3-pointer) earlier when we had a three-point lead,” Bahe said. “We talked about it in the huddle (during a timeout) after that about how it was a great shot. We had confidence in him.”
The Bulldogs got to within a point with 17 seconds left but Parker Janky hit two free throws for Northwest and the Bulldogs’ Will Coe missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Johnston had a team-high 18 points for the Bulldogs (4-9), who had a two-game winning streak end. Luke Zimbelman and Kade Mohr added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“It was a physical game and from our aspect, it was nice to see us play consistent every quarter,” Bulldogs coach Matt Kaminski said. “They feel like they have improved and we do as well. It came down to some timely shots ... but I was proud of our guys for being resilient throughout the whole game. We just ran out of time.”
Jed Walford had a game-high 20 points for the Vikings (8-5) and Alex Brandt added 10 points.
“This wasn’t a game that was given away,” Bahe said. “Both teams made play down the stretch. We lost a heartbreaker to them earlier (in the season) and they did tonight. This was just a pretty good high school basketball game.”
Boys
GI NORTHWEST (55)
Jed Walford 20, Alex Brandt 10, Parker Janky 6, Riley Anderson 6, Michael Buhrman, Sam Hartman 4, Wyatt Jensen 3.
NORTH PLATTE (52)
River Johnston 18, Luke Zimbelman 11, Kade Mohr 10, Ryan Kaminski 8, Will Coe 3, Caleb Kinkaid 2.
Girls
NORTH PLATTE (42)
Carly Purdy 13, Gracie Haneborg 10, Clancy Brown 8, Abby Orr 6, Kylie Harvey 3, Tahjzha Botts 2.
GI NORTHWEST (41)
Shanae Suttles 12, Claire Caspersen 10, Macey Bosard 5, Madison Cushing 4, Adriana Esquivel 4, Avyn Urbanski 2, Alexis Julesgard 2, Kobye Costilla 2.