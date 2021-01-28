North Platte swimming dominates in lone home meet of season

As a sophomore, Jack Oettinger struggled to just put together 11 quality dives in a swim meet. But things are quite different a year later in just his second season in the event.
The North Plate junior earned state-qualifying marks last weekend in McCook and looked to build off that performance in the Bulldogs’ home meet Thursday afternoon at the North Platte Recreation Center.
“I kind of had a little bit of weight lifted off my shoulders (last week),” Oettinger said. “I just felt a little more comfortable diving (today). It meant everything. For the past two years I have been trying to get to 300 points to make it to state and I got it.”
He finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition that his teammate, Jonathan Brouillette, breezed to a win in. Brouillette’s victory was among a dominant performance for the Bulldogs boys team who downed McCook 119-44 in the dual meet. The Bulldogs’ Ethan Mercer won the 50-yard free and the 100 backstroke and also was part of two first-place relay teams — the 200 medley and the 200 free. The North Platte girls team edged McCook 83-67 in the dual. The Bulldogs’ Dana Sorenson won the 200 IM and 500 free and was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Fifteen North Platte swimmers were honored on Senior Night, which also doubled as the Bulldogs’ lone home meet of the season.
“Tonight was all about our seniors and our parents and their sacrificing for four years (for the program),” North Platte coach Brian Jahnke said.
Brouillette won the 1-meter competition with a score of 494.55 and said he didn’t try any new dives this week after adding two to his repertoire last week — a back one-and-a-half pike and a front one-and-a-half with a double twist.
He was pleased with his two-and-a-half inward pike on Thursday as he said it had been, “a bit rusty”
“I had a pretty good one today and kind of made a breakthrough with that,” said the Bulldogs senior — and Denver University commit. “I am just trying to clean up some dives right now (before state).”
He is happy that Oettinger will join him in Lincoln this year.
“I felt last year that he had a shot at that and now he has done the hard work to get there (this year),” Brouillette said. “I think the biggest thing he has done this year is just conquering more of the fear (of the dives).”
The two are just part of the Bulldogs’ contingent that have qualified for the state meet so far.
“We have all three girls relay teams going to state with secondary times and we got one boys relay last week,” Jahnke said. “We have a bunch of individual (qualifiers) with secondary times and just have a lot of good things going. We have this last month to get everything figured out and we have a lot more to do.”
BOYS
North Platte 119, McCook 44
200 medley relay: 1. North Platte (Ethan Mercer, Caedmon Hoaglund, Chase Leibhart, Kris Kautz), 1:57.12. 2. North Platte (Cooper Leibhart, Trevor Snyder, David Fitzpatrick, Noah Short), 2:12.41. 3. McCook (Deacon Kinne, Caleb Shaw, Owen Smith, Hayden Norgaard), 2:19.60.
200 free: 1. Christian Short, NP, 2:13.40. 2. RJ Stefka, NP, 2:33. 3. Dylan Lavante, NP, 2:37.31.
200 IM: 1. Ethan Spencer, McC, 2:35.48.
50 free: 1. Ethan Mercer, NP, 27.60. 2. Kris Kautz, NP, 28.10. 3. Cooper Leibhart, NP, 28.14.
1-meter diving: 1. Jonathan Brouillette, NP, 494.55. 2. Ethan Graff, MC, 314.55. 3. Caleb Shaw, McC, 251.10. 100 butterfly: 1. Christian Short, NP, 1:10.77. 2. Caleb Wilkinson, McC, 1:14.21. 3. RJ Stefka, NP, 1:28.40.
100 free: 1. Caedmon Hoaglund, NP, 1:02.70. 2. Trevor Snyder, NP, 1:05.87. 3. Deacon Kinne, McC, 1:07.94.
500 free: 1. Noah Short, NP, 6:17.20. 2. David Fitzpatrick, 7:01.80. 3. Caleb Shaw, McC, 7:10.10.
200 free relay: 1. North Platte (Ethan Mercer, Christian Short, Krisa Kautz, Chase Leibhart), 1:53.92. 2. McCook (Caleb Wilkinson, Ethan Graff, David Hinson, Ethan Spencer), 1:56.80 3. North Platte (Noah Short, Trevor Snyder, Isaac Mercer, Cooper Leibhart), 1:57.58.
100 back: 1. Ethan Mercer, NP, 58.65. 2. Cooper Leibhart, NP, 1:05.25. 3. Chase Leibhart, NP, 1:06.20.
100 breast: 1. Cademon HOaglund, NP, 1:17.05. 2. Kris Kautz, NP, 1:19.70. 3. Noah Short, NP, 1:22.97.
400 free: 1. North Platte (Caedmon Hoaglund, Trenton Golter, Isaac Mercer, Christian Short), 4:25.02. 2. McCook (David Hinson, Deacon Kinne, Owen Smith, Ethan Spencer), 4:27.09.
GIRLS
North Platte 83, McCook 67
200 medley relay: 1. North Platte (Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower), 2:07.06. 2. McCook (Leah Spencer, Abi Nielsen, Izzy Renner, Olivia Koetter), 2:22.53. 200 free: 1. Kailynn Rodewald, McC, 2:21.28. 2. Kerrigan Burns, McC, 2:27.79. 3. Sydney Barner, NP, 2:31.20. 200
IM: 1. Dana Sorenson, NP, 2:36.32. 2. Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 3:01.82. 3. Samantha Rodewald, McC, 3:04.54.
50 free: 1. Molly Fitzpatrick, NP, 29.24, 2. Meleah Friedrich, NP, 29.50. 3. Kadence Dowhower, NP, 30.12.
1-meter diving: 1. Shayann Parlier, McC, 262.55.
100 butterfly: 1. Izzy Renner, McC, 1:15.89. 13.
100 free: 1. Alexis Tucker, McC, 1:04.20. 2. Sydney Barner, NP, 1:08.43. 3. Juliana Ortiz, NP, 1:08.96.
500 free: 1. Dana Sorenson, NP, 6:03.90. 2. Alexis Tucker, McC, 6:04.52. 3. Kadence Dowhower, NP, 6:13.59. 200 free relay: 1. North Platte (Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower, Meleah Friedrich, Molly Fitzpatrick), 1:54.70. 2. McCook (Leah Spencer, Kerrigan Burns, Samantha Rodewald, Izzy Renner), 2:05.80. 3. North Platte (Sydney Barner, Sydney Hatch, Claire Tegtmeier, Juliana Ortiz), 2:05.92.
100 back: 1. Leah Spencer, McC, 1:07.14. 2. Kailynn Rodewald, McC, 1:16.27. 3. Madison Harwager, NP, 1:18.70.
100 breast: 1. Sydney Hatch, NP, 1:26.60. 2. Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 1:32.16.
400 free relay: 1. McCook (Kailynn Rodewald, Olivia Koetter, Alexis Tucker, Kerrigan Burns), 4:41.22. 2. North Platte (Juliana Ortiz, Sydney Hatch, Claire Tegtmeier, Vanessa Wood), 4:43.73.