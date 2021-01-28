North Platte swimming dominates in lone home meet of season

“Tonight was all about our seniors and our parents and their sacrificing for four years (for the program),” North Platte coach Brian Jahnke said.

Brouillette won the 1-meter competition with a score of 494.55 and said he didn’t try any new dives this week after adding two to his repertoire last week — a back one-and-a-half pike and a front one-and-a-half with a double twist.

He was pleased with his two-and-a-half inward pike on Thursday as he said it had been, “a bit rusty”

“I had a pretty good one today and kind of made a breakthrough with that,” said the Bulldogs senior — and Denver University commit. “I am just trying to clean up some dives right now (before state).”

He is happy that Oettinger will join him in Lincoln this year.

“I felt last year that he had a shot at that and now he has done the hard work to get there (this year),” Brouillette said. “I think the biggest thing he has done this year is just conquering more of the fear (of the dives).”

The two are just part of the Bulldogs’ contingent that have qualified for the state meet so far.