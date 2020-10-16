North Platte takes second place at state softball

“This team has really come along,” Barner said. “This senior group, I’ve coached them for a long time in summer ball and everything. I had no doubts we were capable of doing it, and it’s just all the hard work and time and effort that it takes to get there.”

Papillion-La Vista starting pitcher Jordyn Bahl shut down the Bulldogs’ offense for the second time in as many days. She pitched a perfect game in Thursday’s contest, but Tahjzha Botts hit a grounder to first base and reached when no one was covering. That was the only hit Bahl allowed against North Platte.

The Monarchs struck early. Bahl singled up the middle, then stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Brooke Dumont doubled to left field to score the first run, and Maggie Vasa doubled to center to bring her in. Kate Voisin singled later in the inning to put the third run on the board.

Papillion-La Vista scored four more in the second inning, fueled by a two-run shot from Haley Wilwerding.

In the third inning, North Platte only mustered one out on a fielder’s choice that scored a run. The Monarchs put up five runs on six hits, and the Bulldogs could only watch as Papillion-La Vista kept putting runners on. Vasa ended the game with an RBI single to center field to score Bahl.