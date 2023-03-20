The North Platte girls tennis team won its annual home doubles invite on Monday in North Platte.

Cody Park, North Platte High School and Madison Middle School were used to host each round of the event. There were five rounds spread across the day.

The event was originally supposed to be held last Thursday before it was moved to Monday. North Platte hosted Hershey, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Gering and Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff finished second, Gothenburg and Ogallala tied for third, Hershey came in fifth and Gering finished sixth.

“Some of the girls, it was their first varsity matches, so I think that came with some jitters,” North Platte coach Danielle Blake said. “So to see them kind of relax and play their best game, I think they’re playing really well.”

North Platte finished at least second in all four doubles brackets.

The North Platte No. 1 team of Reagan Douglas and Hallie Hamilton defeated Gothenburg’s Madison Cornwell and Kinley McCoy, Ogallala’s Gaci Marhenke and Emily VanBorkum and Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza to finish tied for second.

Hershey’s team of Kayla McNeel and Brandy Bode defeated North Platte, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Scottsbluff and Gering’s Maia Swan and Jaylai Cervantes to win the No. 1 bracket.

The North Platte No. 2 duo of Skylar Bedlan and Callie McClain defeated Gothenburg’s Hailey Steuben and Jada Rubalcava, Scottsbluff’s Abby Harveson and Aspyn Andreas and Hershey’s Rylan Hudson and Jordyn Messersmith to finish tied for second.

Ogallala’s Jamie Krab and Marlee Ervin won the bracket after winning all of their matches.

The Bulldog No. 3 team of Laurel Daily and Breanna Lundgreen defeated Gering’s Sarah Baltz and Elysia Altamirano, Hershey’s Adrienna Quiroga and Kristyn Wooley, Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis and Abby Roberts and Ogallala’s Liz Swanson and Amelie Avalos to finish second.

Gothenburg’s Emily Cornwell and Alana Wheatley won the bracket after winning all of their matches.

North Platte’s No. 4 team of Ellie Hoover, Mia Short and Drue Russell defeated Gothenburg’s Joey Holland and Kalli Strauser, Ogallala’s Grace Knoke, Paige Armijo and Sadie Flansburg and Hershey’s Krysta Eckhoff and Chloe McNeel to finish tied for first.

Scottsbluff’s Elizabeth Roberts and Njoleigh Gonzalez also tied for first.

“I think it’s kind of wearing on them, coming back to such a competition-heavy (event),” Blake said. “They get five matches in today, and that’s a lot from going from no season and not being able to practice outside every day to straight into five competitive matches.”