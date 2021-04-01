North Platte track and field finds success at Buffalo Bill Invitational

Carly Purdy was not expecting to break a school record in the triple jump at Thursday’s Buffalo Bill Invitational in North Platte.
But as she completed her first jump, her marking in the sand seemed like it could beat out the previous record. When the final tally came in at 36 feet 6.50 inches — over four inches more — her family along with her coach and teammates surrounded Purdy with congratulatory words as the North Platte sophomore wrote her name in the record book.
“I set out to jump 35 today, and I went farther than I thought I could,” Purdy said.
“I think next week, I can go 37. I really think I have that in me,” Purdy added. “But I’m just glad I can get 36 today, that’s insane.”
The North Platte boys and girls track teams both had impressive showings at the Buffalo Bill Invitational as the boys finished first overall and the girls placed in the top 3.
On top of triple jump, Purdy placed third in high jump and fourth in long jump. As for track, she anchored the 4x100 meter relay team of Aspen Nelson, McKenna Little and Peyton Neff that came in first at 51.89.
“I think we’re a really good team,” Purdy said of the 4x100 team. “All four of us just run a solid 100 time, so it’s really fun.”
Other North Platte girls found success on Thursday as well. Neff won the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.04. Kylee Tilford won the high jump and placed second in pole vault. Claudia Cobos came in second in shot put.
The Bulldogs boys dominated the 100-meter and 200-meter races. Vincent Genatone placed first and second, respectively. Jahmani Sterling finished third in the 100 and his brother, Kymani Sterling, won the 200. Jahmani came in fifth in the 200 and Tate Janas placed fifth in the same event. Kymani also won the 400-meter race.
“I felt pretty good,” Kymani said following the 200-meter. “Running into the wind is kinda weird, but on the straight, I use it as an advantage coming down.”
Kymani said having so many teammates succeed in short-distance races helps fuel his desire to get better and stay on top.
“It shows me that I’ve got good competition in the race and I can’t let up, can’t ease up, if I want to win,” Kymani said. “So I just got to go.”
Kymani, Jahmani, Genatone and Janas won the 4x100, and Kymani, Genatone, Joseph Vak and Donte Koif won the 4x400.
The Bulldogs boys also had some success in the field events. Austin Blagdon and Ethan Mercer finished third and fifth, respectively, in the high jump. Jack Oettinger won the pole vault, and Skyler Geier-Dodson, Darian Diaz and Haedyn Brauer placed in the top 6.
Kolten Tilford won the long jump and Mercer won the triple jump, and Nic Davis came in first in both shot put and discus.
Evan Caudy led North Platte both in the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run. He fought off Hastings’ Jaydon Welsh in the final stretch of the 1600 to win with a time of 4:42.45. In the 3200-meter, though, Welsh got the better of Caudy by four seconds.
“When you’re at the end of the race and you’re hurting and you know the other guy is hurting just as much as you,” Caudy said, “it’s really that drive, that competitiveness to really want to win, that helps give you that last little dig at the end of a race that you need to finish him out.”
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 197. 2, Scottsbluff, 130. 3, Hastings, 130. 4, Gering, 61.
North Platte boys results
100 meter dash — 1, Vince Genatone, NP, 10.87. 3, Jahmani Sterling, NP, 11.17.
200 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, NP, 22.32. 2, Vince Genatone, NP, 22.62. 5, Jahmani Sterling, NP, 23.22. 6, Tate Janas, NP, 23.31.
400 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, NP, 52.55. 6, Joseph Vak, NP, 56.83.
1600 meter run — 1, Evan Caudy, NP, 4:42.45. 3, Jonah San Miguel, NP, 4:57.85. 6, Rian Teets, NP, 5:02.21.
3200 meter run — 2, Evan Caudy, NP, 10:23.33. 4, Jonah San Miguel, NP, 10:56.49. 5, Quade Lowe, NP, 11:07.82. 6, Rian Teets, NP, 11:13.59.
110 meter hurdles — 2, Ethan Mercer, NP, 17.10. 5, Kenny Smith, NP, 21.44.
300 meter hurdles — 3, Ethan Mercer, NP, 47.94.
4x100 meter hurdles — 1, North Platte, 43.22, Jahmani Sterling, Vince Genatone, Tate Janas, Kymani Sterling.
4x400 meter relay — 1, North Platte, 3:34.33, Joseph Vak, Vince Genatone, Donte Koif, Kymani Sterling.
4x800 meter relay — 2, North Platte, 9:05.72, Quade Lowe, Keanan Castillo, Luke Rathjen, Jonah San Miguel.
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, NP, 54-10.50. 6, Camron Sutherland, NP, 40-03.50.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, NP, 156-11.50. 5, Camron Sutherland, NP, 119-04.50.
High Jump — 3, Austin Blagdon, NP, 5-10. 5, Ethan Mercer, NP, 5-08.
Pole Vault — 1, Jack Oettinger, NP, 13-00. 3, Skyler Geier-Dodson, NP, 12-06. 4, Darian Diaz, NP, 11-06. 6, Haedyn Brauer, NP, 10-06.
Long Jump — 1, Kolten Tilford, NP, 21-02. 5, Chris Kautz, NP, 20-00.50. 6, Donte Koif, NP, 19-10.25.
Triple Jump — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 40-08.25.
Girls team results
1, Kearney, 181. 2, Scottsbluff, 129. 3, North Platte, 109. 4, Hastings, 78. 5, Gering, 25.
North Platte girls results
100 meter dash — 2, McKenna Little, NP, 13.22.
200 meter dash — 1, Peyton Neff, NP, 28.04.
400 meter dash — 5, Kenzie Polk, NP, 1:10.22.
1600 meter run — 4, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 5:48.10.
3200 meter run — 4, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 2:42.73.
4x100 meter relay — 1, North Platte, 51.89, Aspen Nelson, McKenna Little, Peyton Neff, Carly Purdy.
4x400 meter relay — 4, North Platte, 4:44.15, Sydney Barner, Aspen Nelson, Faith Miller, Kenzie Polk.
4x800 meter relay — 3, North Platte, 10:59.11, Baylee Evarts, Sydney Barner, Alexis Hoatson, Zarah Blaesi.
Shot Put — 2, Claudia Cobos, NP, 35-07. 6, Ellie Rankin, NP, 32-08.50.
Discus — 4, Claudia Cobos, NP, 99-06. 6, Ellie Rankin, NP, 97-04.
High Jump — 1, Kylee Tilford, NP, 5-01. 3, Carly Purdy, NP, 4-11. 5, Presley Bonynge, NP, 4-07. 5, Avery Zurn, NP, 4-07.
Pole Vault — 2, Kylee Tilford, NP, 9-00. 5, Elsacia Buck, NP, 8-00.
Long Jump — 4, Carly Purdy, NP, 16-4.50. 5, Kylee Tilford, NP, 16-02. 6, McKenna Little, NP, 15-7.50.