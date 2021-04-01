North Platte track and field finds success at Buffalo Bill Invitational

Carly Purdy was not expecting to break a school record in the triple jump at Thursday’s Buffalo Bill Invitational in North Platte.

But as she completed her first jump, her marking in the sand seemed like it could beat out the previous record. When the final tally came in at 36 feet 6.50 inches — over four inches more — her family along with her coach and teammates surrounded Purdy with congratulatory words as the North Platte sophomore wrote her name in the record book.

“I set out to jump 35 today, and I went farther than I thought I could,” Purdy said.

“I think next week, I can go 37. I really think I have that in me,” Purdy added. “But I’m just glad I can get 36 today, that’s insane.”

The North Platte boys and girls track teams both had impressive showings at the Buffalo Bill Invitational as the boys finished first overall and the girls placed in the top 3.

On top of triple jump, Purdy placed third in high jump and fourth in long jump. As for track, she anchored the 4x100 meter relay team of Aspen Nelson, McKenna Little and Peyton Neff that came in first at 51.89.

“I think we’re a really good team,” Purdy said of the 4x100 team. “All four of us just run a solid 100 time, so it’s really fun.”