North Platte unified bowling finishes runner-up at district

In the four or five years since unified bowling was active in Nebraska, or at least as long as Jordan Cudney was activities director at North Platte High School, the Bulldogs have never had as good of a finish as they did this season.
North Platte finished runner-up at the district competition in Gering last Tuesday with a score of 868, falling to winner Alliance (940) and beating third place Scottsbluff by 80 pins. Camden Trevino, Breah Matuszczak, JadaMae Wheeler and Zach Alexander represented the Bulldogs.
“From my knowledge, I don’t believe we’ve had a district runner-up finish like this,” Cudney said. “So I think it’s kind of a new place where they’re going to be.”
The North Platte unified bowling team gives special education students a chance to interact with regular students and other NSAA athletes, Cudney said.
Cudney also said the biggest takeaway from students participating in bowling is it promotes inclusion in which every kid feels welcome, whether it’s special education students or regular students.
“It’s taken some of our NSAA athletes or higher-profile student athletes in North Platte and provided that opportunity for them to build some good relationships with students who they may never have had contact with before,” Cudney said. “I think that’s really the beauty of the program, getting kids together that may have never been together before.”
Five students make up the team at competitions. Cudney said one of the bowlers couldn’t make it to districts, so North Platte had to compete with just four. Unified bowling rules state that three teammates bowl during each game: a special education student, an regular student and an NSAA athlete.
“The nice thing about our program is our coaches understand the intent behind it is to give some of our special education students the opportunity to interact and engage with some of our regular education students and our athletes,” Cudney said.
There were seven district winners, all of whom qualified for the state tournament in Omaha. Millard North earned the final wildcard spot after knocking down the most pins of all the non-district winners. North Platte was edged out of the spot by three pins.
Cudney said the Bulldogs hit their peak during the right time and the team bowled well in Gering.
“Might we be successful again at some point? I don’t know,” Cudney said. “But I think the culture that they have and the purposes they have behind it are really good. Kids really enjoy themselves and our (special education students) really do enjoy their experience working and interacting with other students.”
