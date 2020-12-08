North Platte unified bowling finishes runner-up at district

Five students make up the team at competitions. Cudney said one of the bowlers couldn’t make it to districts, so North Platte had to compete with just four. Unified bowling rules state that three teammates bowl during each game: a special education student, an regular student and an NSAA athlete.

“The nice thing about our program is our coaches understand the intent behind it is to give some of our special education students the opportunity to interact and engage with some of our regular education students and our athletes,” Cudney said.

There were seven district winners, all of whom qualified for the state tournament in Omaha. Millard North earned the final wildcard spot after knocking down the most pins of all the non-district winners. North Platte was edged out of the spot by three pins.

Cudney said the Bulldogs hit their peak during the right time and the team bowled well in Gering.

“Might we be successful again at some point? I don’t know,” Cudney said. “But I think the culture that they have and the purposes they have behind it are really good. Kids really enjoy themselves and our (special education students) really do enjoy their experience working and interacting with other students.”

