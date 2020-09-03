The North Platte volleyball team’s second set started out with a flurry of spiked balls crashing all over Ogallala’s side of the court. Mckenna Little recorded a kill early, before a Triniti Lemmer dig set up Carly Purdy for another kill.
Three of North Platte’s first four points came off kills, which set a tempo for the rest of the set as the Bulldogs swept Ogallala 25-18, 25-13 in their match Thursday night at the North Platte triangular.
North Platte went 1-1 while Ogallala went 0-2. Both teams lost to Sidney earlier in the night.
“I kind of challenged them after the first match loss to Sidney,” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said. “I just said, ‘We all got to work as a unit instead of individual players out there.’”
The Bulldogs were the dominant team in this matchup from the start. North Platte found openings and sent shots spiraling toward it.
Like how Little started the match with a kill and an ace within the first four points, which helped North Platte jump out to a 4-1 lead.
“(Mckenna Little) is someone that we know we can always go to,” Hammond said. “She’s always consistent, she always hits the ball hard, she’s always making herself available as an option. So that’s expected.”
Ogallala went on a 5-1 run and took one of its only leads of either set. The Indians relied heavily on Jenna Curtis for kills throughout the tri, as she finished with 11 across both games.
Ogallala kept it close until the set was tied at 11-11, but North Platte scored five straight to distance themselves. Ogallala brought itself down 18-16, but a four-point stretch from North Platte secured the set.
The Indians never led the second set. The Bulldogs, led by kills early on from Little and Purdy, had all the momentum.
Ogallala made it a close game at 8-6, but a timeout from Hammond caused play to cool down. The Indians never recovered while North Platte jumped out to a 15-8 lead with some more kills by Little and Purdy.
The Bulldogs cruised to a victory from there as Ogallala only scored 13 points in the second set.
“The first game against Sidney, I thought we played way more individually,” Hammond said. “The next two sets against Ogallala, we played as a unit. As a team. And that was something I needed to see from them every single game.”
Sidney sweeps
Both of the Raiders’ matches at the North Platte tri featured two defining qualities that helped them walk away with two wins.
The first was their ability to maintain control at the net. They were stuffing shots back at Ogallala and North Platte. When the Raiders weren’t doing that, it’s blockers got a hand on the ball and allowed the rest of the team to control the pace of the game.
The second was excellent serving, mainly by Logan Holly. There were many stretches in both games where her serves were nearly unreturnable.
Sidney defeated North Platte 13-25, 25-22, 25-21. It defeated Ogallala 26-24, 25-21.
