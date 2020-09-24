North Platte volleyball sweeps Hastings at home

Carly Purdy led the Bulldogs with seven kills, followed by Mckenna Little and Emily Hansen with six kills apiece. Skyler Sudbeck collected two aces as well.

A lot of North Platte’s momentum was earned at the net. Kylie Harvey, Neff, Polk and Little — and later Purdy and Sedina Hayes — came away with huge blocks that kept the Bulldogs on top, including two from Polk and Neff at the end of the first set.

“Any of those points could have changed the outcome of the game,” Hammond said. “A block gives your team so much more energy than any other point will. That was something we’ve really been working on.

In the first set, back-to-back blocks from Neff and Little then Little and Harvey helped North Platte on 5-0 run to put the score at 12-8. Even after the Tigers started to mount a comeback, it was a solo block from Neff that put her team up by four and ended the threat.

Kills by Brooklyn Douglass and Polk, followed by a timely ace from Sudbeck gave North Platte the first set.

Both teams traded points in the second set until it was tied at 15-15. A team block put the Bulldogs ahead by two. Three consecutive kills, two from Little and one from Purdy, capped off a 10-3 run to take the second set.