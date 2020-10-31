North Platte volleyball team receives wildcard spot

The North Platte Bulldogs earned the wildcard spot in the Class A NSAA State Volleyball Championships next week.

The Bulldogs, the No. 8 seed, will face No. 1 Elkhorn South on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena on the first day of the extended four-day event. Classes A, B and C1 will compete on Wednesday, while classes C2, D1 and D2 will play the first round on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Three other Telegraph area teams reached the tournament with wins Saturday in district finals.

In Class D2, No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center advanced to Lincoln with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 sweep over Sioux County in Sidney. Mullen also reached the state tournament with a 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-11 victory over Garden County in Paxton. The two teams will play each other on Thursday in the second game of the 9 a.m. block of matches.

In Class D1, No. 1 Pleasanton swept No. 16 Anselmo-Merna 25-19, 25-13, 25-12. South Platte defeated Cambridge 25-23, 20-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-8.

In Class C1, Broken Bow swept Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, to reach the state tournament. Gothenburg was swept by No. 2 St. Paul. The Indians will face St. Paul at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.