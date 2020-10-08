North Platte wins A-4 District Tournament championship

Ellie Hanson and Tatum Montelongo brought some much needed energy to the North Platte softball team in its A-4 District Tournament championship game.
In the sixth inning of a 4-0 game where Bellevue East had all the momentum, Hanson and Montelongo smashed a pair of two-run homers to tie the game and kickstart an offensive push that saw North Platte put up 13 runs in two innings.
All the Chieftains could do was watch as the Bulldogs’ offense powered North Platte to a 13-5 win over Bellevue East to win the A-4 District Championship.
North Platte will play in the Class A State Tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings starting Wednesday.
“They kept fighting hard all day,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner said. “We started out hitting the ball well and pushing things a little too hard. And that’s me as a coach too. I was being really aggressive on the bases with them, maybe too aggressive. Took us out of some situations.”
Those situations Barner mentioned came in the first inning. Aspen Nelson was on first following a fielder’s choice. Ellie Hanson doubled to center two batters later, and Nelson tried to push toward home. She was called out at the plate on a close play.
“It wasn’t just the girls,” Barner said. “As a coach, I was pressing. Wanted to make a statement right away.”
North Platte struggled to get its offense going through the first five innings. Bellevue East, meanwhile, started chipping away.
Sami Reding’s lead off solo shot in the first gave the Chieftains a 1-0 lead, and they threatened to add more after Reese Floro singled and an error in left field put runners on second and third with no outs. Montelongo, North Platte’s starting pitcher, forced a pop up and a fly out to end the inning.
Bellevue East made it 3-0 after a wide throw to first allowed the Chieftain runner on third to score. In the next at bat, Liv Holtz delivered an RBI double that plated another run.
Katie Cunningham drove in another with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the fifth.
Everything changed in the top of the sixth inning. Abby Orr walked before Hanson’s two-run shot. Tahjzha Botts doubled to right field and Tatum Montelongo, who finished the game with two hits and five RBIs, hit a home run to tie the game.
“They had the lead for so long,” Barner said. “It was their’s to win and we were fighting back. And it’s always a tough spot to be in.”
Lauren Horne scored later in the inning from third base after a bad throw down from the catcher got away from the third baseman to take a 5-4 lead. The Chieftains tied it in the bottom of the inning after a wide throw to first allowed Ati Rodriguez to score.
North Platte just exploded from there. Montelongo put the Bulldogs up 8-5 with a bases-clearing double that scored Orr, Hanson and Botts. Shelby Yoshida singled, and a bad throw to home let Montelongo score. Aden singled to left to put the score at 10-5 before the Chieftains could record an out.
Two batters later, Barner smacked a two-run homer, and Hanson hit an RBI single later in the inning to set the score at 13-5.
“I thought we were going to score some runs at the end,” Barner said. “I’m not going to tell you I thought we were going to score that many, but we’ve been hitting the ball the whole time and I just think the longer we see a pitcher, the better the chances they’re going to start falling.”
