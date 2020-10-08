North Platte wins A-4 District Tournament championship

North Platte struggled to get its offense going through the first five innings. Bellevue East, meanwhile, started chipping away.

Sami Reding’s lead off solo shot in the first gave the Chieftains a 1-0 lead, and they threatened to add more after Reese Floro singled and an error in left field put runners on second and third with no outs. Montelongo, North Platte’s starting pitcher, forced a pop up and a fly out to end the inning.

Bellevue East made it 3-0 after a wide throw to first allowed the Chieftain runner on third to score. In the next at bat, Liv Holtz delivered an RBI double that plated another run.

Katie Cunningham drove in another with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the fifth.

Everything changed in the top of the sixth inning. Abby Orr walked before Hanson’s two-run shot. Tahjzha Botts doubled to right field and Tatum Montelongo, who finished the game with two hits and five RBIs, hit a home run to tie the game.

“They had the lead for so long,” Barner said. “It was their’s to win and we were fighting back. And it’s always a tough spot to be in.”