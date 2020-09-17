North Platte wins home invite, sweeps top three spots

North Platte coach Jim Orcutt was pleasantly surprised by his team’s performance Thursday at the North Platte Invite at the River’s Edge Golf Course.

The Bulldogs struggled during Monday practice at the course, so he wasn’t sure what to expect for the invite. What he got was a sweep of the top three spots, four golfers in the top 10 and the team title by 22 strokes as North Platte outscored five other teams.

The Bulldogs finished with a 309, and Scottsbluff, who had golfers place tied for fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth, came in second at 331. They were the only two teams to post a below-400 score.

Even with his team’s overall success, Orcutt said his golfers could have limited some mistakes.

“I’m very happy with the team score, but I know these girls know they can play better than that today,” he said. “Undoubtedly, their goal was to break 300 again, and there’s still time for that.”

Still, River’s Edge can be a tricky course, Orcutt said. Smaller greens with limited fringe and deeper rough not that far away can alter shots that seem relatively close to the hole.

“The greens are a little tricky to read sometimes,” first-place finisher Baylee Steele said. “They have some little tiny turtlebacks every now and then that the ball will go somewhere and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know how it did that.’”

If any of that affected Steele’s play, she didn’t show it. The North Platte senior shot a 68, six shots lower than teammate and runner-up Karsen Morrison. Steele shot a 34 on both the front and back nine, the lowest of any competitor.