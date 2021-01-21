North Platte wrestling routs Grand Island Northwest

North Platte High School’s Darian Diaz got a milestone 150th career win Thursday night, but his focus was already on the next one.
“It’s a great achievement, but at the end of the day, it’s another accomplishment that was set at the beginning of the season,” Diaz said after the Bulldogs downed Grand Island Northwest 57-21 in a prep wrestling dual meet at the Dawg House. “It was a goal, but you are going to have more than one (in a season). This is not the end, it’s just the beginning.”
Diaz, who pinned Zach Cooley at the 2 minute, 27 second mark of their matchup at 138 pounds, is one of five seniors on the Bulldogs roster who have been at the varsity level since their freshman year.
“(The win total) represents longevity,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “He has been able to compete at a high level throughout his high school career.”
Diaz had one of seven pins as North Platte — ranked No. 2 in Class A in the latest newrestle.com state poll — pulled away late from Vikings, who are unranked in the Class B poll.
Diaz followed teammate Jaylan Ruffin, who had earned his 150th win earlier in the season, and added to his victory total with a pin at 132 pounds.
The two were among the dozen North Platte wrestlers who were honored on Senior Night, and gave the Bulldogs some juice after Northwest jumped out to a 10-point lead after four weights.
“We definitely needed that,” Hall said. “They are both 150 (career) win guys, and experienced and outstanding wrestlers. It gave us some momentum back.”
And North Platte, which travels to Lexington for an invitational on Saturday, never let it go again.
The Bulldogs won nine of the final 10 weights after Northwest’s Caleb Volkes won a 6-3 decision over Ethan Jackson at 126 pounds. The final four weights — 182 to 285 pounds — were all decided with a Bulldogs pin, and three came inside the first period. Cash Arensdorf also got a major decision at 170 pounds to start the dominant run.
“We have all seniors (in that stretch) with the exception of Genatone (at 195 pounds), and he is a pretty good junior,” Hall said. “Anytime you are in a close dual going into those matches, you definitely feel confident with what is going to happen. Those guys have worked hard to get to where they are at and their effort is paying off.”
Volkes scored a takedown and two-point nearfall with 45 seconds left in his matchup with Jackson, who had a 3-2 lead at the time. Jackson seemed to aggravate an injury in his left hip/hamstring area on an attempted takedown with just under a minute left in the match. Jackson also was hurt at the end of the match and had to be assisted off the mat.
“It’s been an injury he has been dealing with the last couple weeks,” Hall said. “Hopefully it didn’t get worse tonight and he will be able to come back.”
106: Gavin Ruff, Northwest, def. Kole Weigel, North Platte. Fall, 1:09.
113: Jace Kennel, North Platte, def. Caleb Alcorta, Northwest, TF 17-2, 5:57.
120: Grady Arends, Northwest, def. Carson Songster, North Platte. Fall, 1:14.
126: Caleb Vokes, Northwest, def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte. 6-3.
132: Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, def. Max Yendra, Northwest. Fall, 1:48.
138: Darian Diaz, North Platte, def. Zach Cooley, Northwest. Fall, 2:27.
145: Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte, won by forfeit.
152: Raymen Riley, North Platte, def. Eli Arends, Northwest. Fall, 3:18.
160: Austin Cooley, Northwest, def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall, 1:29.
170: Cash Arensdorf, North Platte, def. Cailyb Weekley, Northwest. MD 13-4.
182: Gavyn Brauer, NP, def. Joseph Stein, Northwest, Fall, 1:52.
195: Vincent Genatone, North Platte, def. Victor Isele, Northwest. Fall, 3:16.
220: Mason Newland, North Platte, def. Nolan Moorman, Northwest. Fall, 1:40.
285: Jacob Kohler, North Platte, def. Billy Schleichardt, Northwest. Fall, 1:14.