North Platte wrestling routs Grand Island Northwest

“We definitely needed that,” Hall said. “They are both 150 (career) win guys, and experienced and outstanding wrestlers. It gave us some momentum back.”

And North Platte, which travels to Lexington for an invitational on Saturday, never let it go again.

The Bulldogs won nine of the final 10 weights after Northwest’s Caleb Volkes won a 6-3 decision over Ethan Jackson at 126 pounds. The final four weights — 182 to 285 pounds — were all decided with a Bulldogs pin, and three came inside the first period. Cash Arensdorf also got a major decision at 170 pounds to start the dominant run.

“We have all seniors (in that stretch) with the exception of Genatone (at 195 pounds), and he is a pretty good junior,” Hall said. “Anytime you are in a close dual going into those matches, you definitely feel confident with what is going to happen. Those guys have worked hard to get to where they are at and their effort is paying off.”

Volkes scored a takedown and two-point nearfall with 45 seconds left in his matchup with Jackson, who had a 3-2 lead at the time. Jackson seemed to aggravate an injury in his left hip/hamstring area on an attempted takedown with just under a minute left in the match. Jackson also was hurt at the end of the match and had to be assisted off the mat.