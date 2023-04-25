The Nebraska State Youth Tournament was held at Wild Bill's the weekends of March 25-26 and April 1-2.

Several North Platte youth participated in this tournament along with many other youth from throughout the state.

The following local youth placed first in their divisions and events:

Team — Jaxon Weedman, Zaedyn Quick, Kynzleigh Quick and Andrew Mora.

Doubles — Kynzleigh Quick, Andrew Mora, David Ladoucer, Nolan Milne, Cindy Copper, Kalib Whisler and Ty Robinson.

Singles — Nolan Milne, Kalib Whisler and Lorena Williams.

All-Events — Jaxon Weedman, Kynzleigh Quick and Nolan Milne.

Three youth will also receive SMART Scholarships for their achievements in Handicap Series:

Nolan Milne — Boys, Division C..

Kalib Whisler — Boys, Division B.

Lorena Williams—Girls, Division D.

These scholarships are held by the United States Bowling Congress and the youth can use them to further their education after they graduate from high school.

There were several more North Platte youth that placed very high in the final results. In one team division consisting of 14 teams, North Platte teams placed first, second, third, fourth and 10th and in 11 sets of doubles, they placed first through sixth.

In one Singles division, eight placed in the Top 10 and in All-Events, eight placed in the Top 10 in one division and in another division, seven placed in the Top 10. An individual’s average and handicap determined what division they were in.

The first, second and third place winners will be honored and receive awards at the State Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet which will be held in Kearney on August 5th.

The local North Platte Bowling Association helped the youth by holding several 50/50 raffles throughout the season and paying their entry fees so they could bowl in this tournament. They also paid their annual USBC Youth membership fees and WB’s Fun Center provided free bowling for the youth leagues on Tuesday afternoons and Wednesday evenings.

If any youth is interested in bowling on a league this fall, register for the league you would like to join at WB’s Fun Center.