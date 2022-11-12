North Platte's Erdman earns decision to claim MCF pro heavyweight title

Bradan Erdman admits he might not be the most impressive looking fighter with his shirt off.

But he doesn't have a "dad body" either

"I've got an uncle bod. An uncle bod fueled by this right here," the North Platte resident, who goes by the nicknamed, 'Lunchbox', said as he hoisted a bottle of Coors Light, "But guess what? Muscles don't matter in a fist fight. You work hard, it pays off."

It did for Erdman on Friday night as he won a decision over Nyle Bartling of Unadilla in a five-round match for the Midwest Championship Fighting pro heavyweight title.

"I've already had the amateur belt, I worked hard to get that," said Erdman, who sported a puffy right eye to go along with his red and gold championship belt. "I worked even harder to get this pro belt, but guess what? I'm a 205er, I ain't no heavyweight. It's back to 205 (pounds) it goes, find somebody my size (and) let's get after it."

The heavyweight tilt which came in front of a raucous crowd with supporters for both fighters, capped 13 matches in the MCF 23: Salute to Veterans II at the D&N Event Center. The card consisted of two preliminary matches in the street fight division, and then 11 amateur and four professional matches.

North Platte's Jayson Scott suffered his first professional loss in four bouts as undefeated Luis Gurule caught him square with a right hook 2 minutes, 24 seconds into their matchup at 130 pounds and finished the fight.

"I'll have to go back and watch the fight, but I plan on being back in the gym (on Saturday) and work on what I need to work on," Scott said.

David Garcia stopped Regan Castillo 45 seconds into the third round of an amateur matchup at 135 pounds between two North Platte residents.

"Honestly, I was a little bit in my head and knew that I was down a round," Garcia said. "My corner said (before the third round), 'You gotta do something. You can't leave it to the judges.' I got it in my head that I had to throw everything I had (at Castillo).

"We clinched up, I threw some knees and took him down," Garcia said. "I knew once I was on top, it was game."

Erdman entered his fight as the underdog against Bartling, who sported an undefeated pro record and competed in the 30th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in May.

Bartling took Erdman down early and had full top-control for almost the entire opening round.

"I knew from then on to keep my distance, pop my jab and work that leg kick like my corner was telling me," Erdman said. "Taylor McKeeman and Ted Nesslein and my whole team had my back.

"(Bartling) got takedowns (during the bout) but he couldn't do anything with it," Erdman said. "I kept throwing damage off the bottom and the judges saw (the decision) my way."

The fight had a delay early in the final round as Erdman threw a knee that caught Bartling in the face as he was on his knees, a move that is not allowed in the MMA.

Bartling was given an opportunity to take a five-minute rest and he used up the allotted time before the match continued.

"It was absolutely an illegal shot, that was my fault," Erdman said. "I thought he was coming up to his feet and he wasn't, that's my bad. He gets five minutes, he took all of it and it is what is is."

And the fight should lead to some bigger opportunities for Erdman.

"I think this is going to open a lot of doors for Bradan," McKeeman said. "I think Bradan belongs in the UFC or Bellator or whatever he chooses. "Bradan is one of the toughest dudes I've ever met in my life. You're going to have to be a tough dude to beat that guy, especially in his hometown."

And Erdman welcomes the next challenge.

"What's next for me is celebrating this night with my friends and family," Erdman said. "(Saturday) it's back to the grindstone, back to work and looking on to the next thing. I've fought big and bad dudes each time and give me someone bigger, give me someone badder."