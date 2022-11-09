North Platte's Erdman to fight for heavyweight title in Friday's MCF 23 event

Four professional bouts highlight the card for Friday's MCF 23: Salute to Veterans II event, two of which involve North Platte-based fighters.

Bradan Erdman (4-2) will battle Unadilla-based Nyle Bartling (6-0) for the Midwest Championship Fighting title at the D&N Event Center. That comes on the heels of the bout between Jayson Scott (3-0) and Luis Gurule of Englewood, Colorado, at 130 pounds.

The other pro matchups consist of Logan Paxton (1-1) and Boris Novachkov (2-1) at 155 pounds, and Dillion Cox (4-4) and Justin Parker (2-3) at 125 pounds.

There are nine preliminary bouts on the card as well, seven are amateur matches and two are scheduled as street fights. North Platte native David Garcia (3-4) faces Reagan Castillo (1-0) at an amateur bout at 135 pounds.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with fights at 6 p.m. Those interested can visit midwestchampionshipfighting.com or at facebook.com/MCFMMA for additional information.

A media conference and fighter face off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Pals Brewing Company. The event is open to the public.

Erdman, who has the nickname "Lunchbox" returned to the sport in last November's MCF 21 event after a three-year layoff and knocked out his opponent, Chris Renwick, in the first round. Bartling is the top-ranked heavyweight fighter in Nebraska and competed in the 30th season of the "The Ultimate Fighter" in May.

Scott is ranked as the No. 2 flyweight and No. 4 bantamweight fighter in Nebraska, and his last MMA bout came in the St. Paddy's Beatdown X last March in North Platte in which he beat Josh Krejci.

Gurule, who last fought in September, is ranked as the No. 2 flyweight and No. 5 bantamweight in Colorado. He is one eight Colorado-based fighters that is on Friday's card.

That includes Stephanie Cline (2-2) who faces Kansas-based Kelsey Tyson (1-0) in a women's matchup at 125 pounds which is the featured amateur preliminary bout.

Brothers Zachary and Marcus Lindsay, both out of Colorado, are both scheduled to make their amateur debuts at 170 and 205 pounds, respectively.

Their brother, Phillip, is currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts and spent time with the Denver Broncos as well.

In addition, Carter Cox (2-0) of Iowa will meet Aeneaus Renfrow (9-2), of Omaha, for the MCF's Amateur Flyweight title, a championship that Scott won in the St. Paddy's Beatdown 7 event in 2019.