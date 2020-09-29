North Platte's Evan Caudy wins UNK Cross Country Invite

KEARNEY — North Platte runner Evan Caudy came in first Monday at the University of Nebraska Kearney High School Cross Country Class A Invitational with a time of 16:01.9.

It was the first time a Bulldogs runner won the UNK Invite since Brady McGuire did it in 2009. Caudy held off Grand Island’s Juan Garcia, who finished second with a time of 16:09.1, on the last two miles.

While Caudy claimed first, the North Platte boys cross country team took fifth with no other runners in the top 15. They fell to four teams ranked within the top 10 for Class A.

Jonah San Miguel podiumed at 19th (17:38.3), Rian Teets placed 25th (17:58.3), Quade Lowe came in 26th (17:58.6), Aaron Franz finished 29th (18:08.2) and Thomas Moss placed 30th (18:08.4).

The North Platte girls team came in third at the UNK Invite, led by Zarah Blaesi’s fourth-place finish with a time of 20:14.0. The girls had four of its runners podium.

Nelia Rivas finished eighth (21:04.2) followed by Evelyn Blaesi in 14th (21:18.2), Lexi Hoatson in 19th (21:46.1) and Marissa Holm in 24th (22:06.0).

