North Platte's Evan Caudy wins UNK Cross Country Invite

KEARNEY — North Platte runner Evan Caudy came in first Monday at the University of Nebraska Kearney High School Cross Country Class A Invitational with a time of 16:01.9.
It was the first time a Bulldogs runner won the UNK Invite since Brady McGuire did it in 2009. Caudy held off Grand Island’s Juan Garcia, who finished second with a time of 16:09.1, on the last two miles.
While Caudy claimed first, the North Platte boys cross country team took fifth with no other runners in the top 15. They fell to four teams ranked within the top 10 for Class A.
Jonah San Miguel podiumed at 19th (17:38.3), Rian Teets placed 25th (17:58.3), Quade Lowe came in 26th (17:58.6), Aaron Franz finished 29th (18:08.2) and Thomas Moss placed 30th (18:08.4).
The North Platte girls team came in third at the UNK Invite, led by Zarah Blaesi’s fourth-place finish with a time of 20:14.0. The girls had four of its runners podium.
Nelia Rivas finished eighth (21:04.2) followed by Evelyn Blaesi in 14th (21:18.2), Lexi Hoatson in 19th (21:46.1) and Marissa Holm in 24th (22:06.0).
Class A boys team results
1, Creighton Preparatory, 37. 2, Gretna, 62. 3, Lincoln East, 74. 4, Grand Island, 95. 5, North Platte, 100. 6, Kearney, 154.
Class A boys individual results
(Top 10)
1. Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:01.9; 2, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:09.1; 3, Jack Schembari, Creighton Preparatory, 16:35.1; 4, Gage Long, Grand Island, 16:55.1; 5. John Burns, Creighton Preparatory, 16:59.9; 6, Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 17:03.0; 7. Joe Volkmer, Lincoln East, 17:08.1; 8, Alex Davis, Creighton Preparatory, 17:10.1; 9, Cade Suing, Gretna, 17:15.0; 10, Henry Slagle, Creighton Preparatory, 17:17.3.
Class A girls team results
1, Lincoln East, 29. 2, Kearney, 53. 3, North Platte, 69. 4, Gretna, 87. 5, Grand Island, 129.
Class A girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Hannah Godwin, Keanrey, 19:19.5. 2, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:44.5. 3, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 20:11.1. 4, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:14.0. 5, Hannah Hanger, Lincoln East, 20:37.7. 6, Emma Bonsall, Kearney, 20:29.4. 7, Hailey Anderson, Lincoln East, 20:54.3. 8, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 21:04.2. 9, Lauren Kohtz, Kearney, 21:07.2. 10, Regan Ehlert, Gretna, 21:07.5.
Class B boys team results
1, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 18. 2, Plattsmouth, 69. 3, Bennington, 73. 4, Norris, 78. 5, Gering, 105. 6, Lexington, 107. 7, Mount Michael Benedictine, 115. 8, Hastings, 158, 9, Blair, 173; 10, Elkhorn North, 179. 11, Waverly, 188. 12, Elkhorn, 197. 13, Northwest, 209. 14, York, 245. 15, Seward, 267. 16, McCook, 326. 17, Beatrice, 266.
Class B boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16:45.2. 2, Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 17:02.2. 3, Alex Rice, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 17:08.6. 4, Zachary Pittman, Norris, 17:10.6. 5, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 17:12.2. 6, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:16.4. 7, Keaton Miller, Bennington, 17:17.5. 8, Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth, 17:29.0. 9, Sam Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:29.4. 10, Jack Sorensen, Mount Michael Benedictine, 17:29.5.
Class B girls team results
1, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 60. 2, Elkhorn, 60. 3, Skutt, 74. 4, Seward, 86. 5, Blair, 108. 6, McCook, 111. 7, Elkhorn North, 121. 8, Bennington, 124. 9, Norris, 132. 10, Northwest, 181. 11, Gering, 201. 12, Hastings, 203. 13, York, 220. 14, Lexington, 242. 15, Plattsmouth, 281. 16, Beatrice, 287. 17, Waverly, 302.
Class B girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Jaedan Bunda, Skutt, 19:33.4. 2, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:41.4. 3, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:44.3. 4, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 19:59.0. 5, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 20:14.1. 6, Keegan Beisel, Seward, 20:29.1. 7, Tandee Masco, Seward, 20:45. 8, Eva Wentz, Omaha Duchesne, 20:47.2. 9, Maddie Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:51.9. 10, Corinne Mead, Elkhorn North, 20:56.6.
Class C boys team results
1, Columbus Scotus, 103. 2, Milford, 112. 3, Sidney, 117. 4, Aurora, 133. 5, Lincoln Christian, 144. 6, Fort Calhoun, 157. 7, Broken Bow, 164. 8, Pierce, 166. 9, Gothenburg, 178. 10, Douglas County West, 206. 11, Minden, 214. 12, Malcolm, 218. 13, St. Paul, 256. 14, Mitchell, 257. 15, Arlington, 287. 16, O’Neill, 288. 17, Adams Central, 307. 18, Lincoln Lutheran, 338. 19, Hartington-Newcastle, 358. 20, Platteview, 368. 21, Boys Town, 377. 22, Hershey, 379. 23, Holdrege, 403. 24, GICC, 432. 25, Ogallala, 434. 26, Wayne, 440. 27, Auburn, 473. 28, Gibbon, 487. 29, South Central, 520. 30, Fairbury, 522. 31, Kearney Catholic, 527. 32, Conestoga, 583. 33, Elm Creek, 611. 34, Central City, 638. 35, Alma-Southern Valley, 649. 36, Cozad, 651. 37, Chase County, 668. 38, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, 687.
Class C Boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 15:48.8. 2, Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 16:21.7. 3, Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:06.8. 4, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:20.3. 5, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sideny, 17:24.4. 6, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:25.7. 7, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:27.4. 8, Zach Cloud, Grand Island Central Catholic, 17:29.8. 9, Brady Thompson, O’Neill, 17:31.9. 10, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:35.7.
Class C girls team results
1, Douglas County West, 92. 2, Lincoln Christian, 103. 3, Pierce, 128. 4, Milford, 131. 5, Sidney, 139. 6, Aurora, 160. 7, Minden, 160. 8, Ogallala, 166. 9, Columbus Scotus, 177. 10, Ashland-Greenwood, 181. 11, Fort Calhoun, 186. 12, GICC, 220. 13, North Bend Central, 249. 14, Wayne, 258. 15, Auburn, 273. 16, O’Neill, 277. 17, Cozad, 285. 18, Holdrege, 286. 19, Elm Creek, 296. 20, Broken Bow, 307. 21, Adams Central, 333. 22, Gibbon, 341. 23, Chase County, 346. 24, Conestoga, 397. 25, Fairbury, 408. 26, Central City, 408. 27, Hartington-Newcastle, 415. 28, St. Paul, 469. 29, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, 482. 30, Boys Town, 540. 31, Kearney Catholic, 543. 32, Alma-Southern Valley, 594.
Class C girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:03.1. 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 20:11.9. 3, Talissa Tranquary, Sidney, 20:20.7. 4, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:27.1. 5, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:32.6. 6, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:38.0. 7, Olivia Malousek, Douglas County West, 20:45.1. 8, Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:45.1. 9, Abbie McGuire, Milford, 20:47.1. 10, Bria Bench, Forth Calhoun, 20:50.3.
Class D boys team results
1, Axtell, 40. 2, Southwest Public, 61. 3, Shelton Public, 63. 4, St. Patrick, 64. 5, Mullen, 68. 6, McCool Junction, 69. 7, Sandhills Valley, 93. 8, Bertrand, 98. 9, Ravenna, 106. 10, Yutan, 119. 11, Freeman, 136. 12, Arcadia-Loup City, 140. 13, Doniphan-Trumbull, 142. 14, Arapahoe, 147. 15, North Central, 158. 16, St. Francis, 178. 17, Cambridge, 181. 18, Tri County, 189. 19, Ponca, 200. 20, Centura, 221. 21, Sutherland, 232. 22, Kenesaw, 234. 23, Wood River, 250. 24, Perkins County, 254. 25, Bridgeport, 267. 26, Heartland Lutheran, 279. 27, Dundy County-Stratton, 296. 28, South Loup, 301. 29, Oakland-Craig, 302. 30, South Platte, 310. 31, St. Cecilia, 310. 32, Blue Hill, 310. 33, Amherst, 327. 34, Brady, 330. 35, Hitchcock County, 332. 36, Chambers, 348.
Class D boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:45.8. 2, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest Public, 17:46.8. 3, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 17:54.7. 4, Grant Lander, Homer, 17:57.6. 5, Jarrett Miles, St. Patrick, 18:03.3. 6, Logan Larson, Tri County, 18:05.3. 7, Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell, 18:12.8, 8, Elijah Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:17.0. 9, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe, 18:25.5. 10, Ryan Berger, Riverside, 18:26.6.
Class D girls team results
1, Ravenna, 24. 2, McCool Junction, 25. 3, North Central, 42. 4, Nebraska Central, 48. 5, Tri County, 62. 6, St. Pat’s, 87. 7, Crawford, 89. 8, Bridgeport, 91. 9, Thayer Central, 97. 10, Oakland-Craig, 98. 11, St. Cecilia, 102. 12, Blue Hill, 115. 13, Hi-Line, 128. 14, South Loup, 133. 15, Axtell, 145. 16, Arcadia-Loup City, 149. 17, Freeman, 152. 18, Cambridge, 162. 19, Bertrand, 166. 20, Sutherland, 173. 21, Doniphan-Trumbull, 186. 22, Banner County, 193. 23, Hitchcock County, 208. 24, Shelton, 234. 25, Amherst, 250. 26, Ansley Litchfield, 286.
Class D girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Alayna Vargas, St. Cecilia, 20:08.7. 2, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 20:11.0. 3, Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:16.7. 4, Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:44.4. 5, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:20.4. 6, Shavanna Douglas, Ravenna, 21:24.6. 7, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:28.9. 8, Alyssa Plock, McCool Junction, 21:29.7. 9, Josey French, Mullen, 21:30.3. 10, Daisy Frick, NOrth Central, 21:30.3.
