North Platte's Kam Jordan wins at Titan FC 80

North Platte’s Kam Jordan had the biggest fight of his professional MMA career on Friday, and he won in a way he hopes will get him noticed by bigger promotions.

In a clip that can be seen at the UFC Fight Pass Facebook page, Jordan had Jonathan Ortiz at Titan FC 80, held in Miami, in a rear naked chokehold. The match was stopped after he knocked his opponent unconscious in the first round.

“My strikes set up the takedown and as soon as I got him down, I got set up … and that’s all she wrote really,” Jordan said.

Jordan, a St. Pat’s graduate, improved to 4-2 in his professional career after a 14-8 amateur career, but the road hasn’t been simple.

“The road’s been I would say full of trials and tribulations to get to where I’m at today,” Jordan said. “A long road, but we’re finally here I would say.”

Titan FC was held at Gulfstream Park & Casino, and Jordan called it the biggest event and biggest fight of his career.

When asked what he learned from his fight with Ortiz that he hopes to take into future matches, Jordan said he needs to focus on the things he can control.

“Just staying patient, being a real professional,” Jordan said. Showing up, making weight. Getting the job done.”

Jordan graduated from St. Pat’s in 2016. He wrestled for the Irish and finished fourth at the 138-pound class his senior year.

He had his first fight as an amateur after he graduated, then stayed in the amateur scene for a few years until making the switch to professional in 2021.

Jordan said he’s won five championship belts as an amateur, including bantamweight and featherweight championships for Legion Combat Sports, an MMA organization based out of the Scottsbluff/Gering area.

His next fight will be for a revived version of Legion Combat Sports, which is making a comeback under new ownership, Jordan said.

“We sent our name in to bigger promotions as UFC and Bellator, but if they don’t call, we’re hoping to make a quick turnaround and fight in February,” he said.