A North Platte High School and a St. Patrick High School boys golfer each qualified for their respective state tournaments Monday in district golf action.

Junior Jesse Mauch fired a 78 for North Platte at Johnny Goodman Golf Course in Omaha Monday. He finished in ninth place as the Bulldogs finished in fourth as a team.

The top two teams, and top 10 individuals each qualified from the Class A-1 district. Connor Jasso-Steichen of Creighton Prep shot a 67 to win the district by five shots.

The Class A state tournament returns to Norfolk County Club May 23-24.

St. Pat's senior Matthew Phelps shot an 81 to finish second at the D-5 meet at Courthouse and Jail Rock Course near Bridgeport.

Perkins County sophomore Zaybreon Hansen fired a 75 to win the district, and helped propel the Plainsmen to a second-place team finish. The top two teams qualify for the state tournament. Elijah Busick, Storm Peterson, William Long and Jet Peterson wil join Hansen at the Class D state tournament May 23-24 at Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Paxton's Jacob Holzfaster shot 89 to finish seventh and Ethan Hardin carded a 91 to finish 10th to also qualify.

In D-4 at Cross Creek Golf Links in Cambridge, Brayden Melchert of Hitchcock County qualified for the state tournament with a 10th place finish.

Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley fired an 80 at Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball to qualify for the Class C state tournament. The Class C tournament is at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The B-4 District with Cozad, Gothenburg, Lexington, McCook and Ogallala is Tuesday at Hillside Golf Course in Sidney. Anselmo-Merna and Sandhills/Thedford will play in the D-3 tournament Tuesday at Calamus Golf Course near Burwell.

Full results from Monday's district tournaments is on B2.