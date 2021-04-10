NPCC advances to national tournament with 68-63 victory over Rochester

Kayla Pope scored 16 points and Jada Ballard came away with a huge steal on an inbounds pass in the final minute of the game as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Rochester Community and Technical College 68-63 on Saturday to advance to NJCAA DII National Tournament.
“I’m just speechless really, to be honest with you. And I think that’s the first time in my coaching career that I’ve been speechless,” coach Jeff Thurman said. “I mean, the level of joy for these kids that I feel for them … how proud I am of them. We’ve worked since August. It’s been a long year.”
Coming into the game, Rochester boasted a 14-0 record and was ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA DII Rankings. And for most of the game, North Platte led, sometimes by as many as eight.
That lead came midway through the second quarter, when Jennessy Aragon-Dennis knocked down a 3 to give the Knights a 28-20 advantage.
It was short-lived. The combined efforts of Ravyn Miles and Olivia Christianson brought Rochester to within one, and left North Platte fighting to keep the lead for the rest of the first half. The Knights went into halftime up 33-29.
Rochester opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 35-33 lead. The Knights and the Yellow Jackets traded shots and leads until the end of the third and Rochester was up 45-43.
North Platte’s Diamond Moore-Heath ran into some early foul trouble, and was used sparingly for the second and third quarters in hopes of avoiding a foul out. It allowed other players to step up. Pope scored 16 and Jordyn Moon added 10 more.
“It was three or four people,” Thurman said. “That’s big time minutes out of them that maybe they don’t play a lot. So having that ability to come in was huge for us.”
Things started to look bleak for the Knights early in the fourth when Rochester took a 53-48 lead. North Platte cut into that, but couldn’t regain control until a few possessions later when Kanesha Hall hit a 3 and put North Platte ahead 57-55.
Rochester later went up 63-59 when Christianson, who led the game with 23 points, made a 3 in the final two minutes. North Platte’s Janay Brauer made a big 3 of her own to pull the Knights to within one.
“The turning point was in that fourth quarter when we got multiple stops in a row,” Thurman said. “Speeding them up. I really thought when we picked up full court a couple times, we turned them over and we went from down five to up two. It was just back and forth.”
North Platte took the lead for good off two Amber Wolever free throws, and Ballard’s forced turnover plus a late carrying call sealed the game for the Knights.
“Our mental toughness that we don’t let 5-0 runs for another team or 6-0 runs really bring us down,” Thurman said. “We know we’re going to trust the scout, we’re going to trust our preparation and it’s just that mental toughness that we have. Since the postseason, defensively we’re locked in. And we’re just menatally and physically tough right now.”
North Platte (68)
Kayla Pope 16, Diamond Moore-Heath 14, Jordyn Moon 10, Janay Brauer 8, Amber Wolever 7, Jocylin Sellers 4, Jennessy Aragon-Dennis 3, Kanesha Hall 3, Jada Ballard 2, Jalyn Reagans 1.
Rochester (63)
Olivia Christianson 23, Kandace Sikkink 15, Ravyn Miles 13, Hayley Dessner 6, Myia Ruzek 4, Jaide Pressley 2.