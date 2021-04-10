NPCC advances to national tournament with 68-63 victory over Rochester

North Platte’s Diamond Moore-Heath ran into some early foul trouble, and was used sparingly for the second and third quarters in hopes of avoiding a foul out. It allowed other players to step up. Pope scored 16 and Jordyn Moon added 10 more.

“It was three or four people,” Thurman said. “That’s big time minutes out of them that maybe they don’t play a lot. So having that ability to come in was huge for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things started to look bleak for the Knights early in the fourth when Rochester took a 53-48 lead. North Platte cut into that, but couldn’t regain control until a few possessions later when Kanesha Hall hit a 3 and put North Platte ahead 57-55.

Rochester later went up 63-59 when Christianson, who led the game with 23 points, made a 3 in the final two minutes. North Platte’s Janay Brauer made a big 3 of her own to pull the Knights to within one.

“The turning point was in that fourth quarter when we got multiple stops in a row,” Thurman said. “Speeding them up. I really thought when we picked up full court a couple times, we turned them over and we went from down five to up two. It was just back and forth.”